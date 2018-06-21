The Lakers Are Trying Very Hard To Avoid More Tampering Violations

06.20.18 1 hour ago

One of the NBA’s most prestigious and decorated franchises is currently bracing itself for what could potentially be a history-altering summer. When the clock strikes twelve on July 1, the Los Angeles Lakers will try to stage the coup of the decade by attempting to assemble a trio of the league’s top players, all whom will be available in some capacity or another.

LeBron James and Paul George will both enter free agency this offseason, while a disgruntled Kawhi Leonard has indicated that not only does he want out of San Antonio; Tinseltown is reportedly his preferred destination. George has made a similar proclamation in the past, and though LeBron’s has remained mostly mum on his future, there is a growing perception that L.A. is near the top of his list as well, depending on how much stock you put into rampant speculation.

The Lakers have made no secret that they’d like to land all three, which would obviously create a seismic shift in the NBA landscape for years to come, and team president Magic Johnson has been so vocal and forthcoming about his efforts toward that endeavor that he’s earned his organization fines for tampering.

