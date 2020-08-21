Three Takeaways From The Lakers Game 2 Blowout Over The Blazers

After a Game 1 loss that inspired a flurry of discussion, the Los Angeles Lakers responded with a thoroughly dominant performance in Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company led by as many 33 points in the second half before cruising to a 111-88 victory and, in a 48-minute statement, the Lakers seemingly reasserted control of the series.

However, Game 3 looms on Saturday and, in advance of that tilt, we take a glance at three major themes of Game 2.

Anthony Davis is (still) quite good

LeBron was LeBron in Game 2, serving as an engine on both ends of the floor, but it was Davis that was the dominant individual force. The uber-talented big man asserted his will from the opening tip, scoring 11 points in the first quarter, and he finished the night with 31 points (on 13-of-21 shooting and 3-of-4 from three-point range) and 11 rebounds in only 29 minutes of action.

Anthony Davis wanted it. So Anthony Davis got it. (📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/HCrcWLumTM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 21, 2020

AD's looking for three points from outside and from inside👌 (📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/9sHnLEkNm7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 21, 2020

It isn’t ever shocking to see a player of Davis’s caliber operating at a high level but, after an inefficient performance in Game 1 (particularly in the second half), Davis left no doubt that the Blazers will have trouble dealing with him throughout the series. More than anything, it is wild to see a night in which LeBron finished with only ten points and the Lakers were able to dominate to this degree.

It helps that, after the consternation of Game 1, the Lakers made a relatively normal percentage of long-range shots, but Davis opened many doors offensively and proved that no one on the Blazers is equipped to deter him when he’s aggressive and moving towards the basket.

The Lakers turned on the jets defensively

Defense wasn’t the problem for Los Angeles in Game 1. In fact, the Lakers held the previously scorching hot Blazers to less than one point per possession and, as such, it was actually shocking that Frank Vogel’s team didn’t win.