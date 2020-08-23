The Lakers Rode Their Dynamic Duo To A Game 3 Win Over Portland

The Los Angeles Lakers have pulled ahead in their opening round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. After the Blazers won Game 1, the Lakers have picked up wins in each of the last two, including Saturday night’s main event. Behind the team’s standout 1-2 punch of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, L.A. came out on top, 116-108.

Was it always easy? Absolutely not — Portland, particularly its backcourt, put up one heck of a fight. But the Lakers were ultimately too much, reminding everyone why they were the 1-seed in the Western Conference. Here are three takeaways from the performance.

LeBron James: The Maestro

Imagine, for a moment, ever being as in control of something is LeBron James is a basketball game. James has not always quite looked like himself in the Bubble, but on Saturday night, James had one of the best games that he’s had during this entire weird project in Disney.

James was a colossus on Saturday night. His 38 points were the most that he has registered so far in the Bubble, and he accrued 12 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. While eight turnovers left plenty to be desired, as did his 12-for-17 mark from the free throw line, he still made the Lakers better far more often than he did anything else.

The important thing, though, is that LeBron James was LeBron James. He was not outgunned by Damian Lillard, and the Lakers did not look like they were being led by a person who is 36 years old. Anthony Davis being on the Lakers means that James does not need to be at his absolute best every single night — there is something of a margin for error with him, and when Davis is able to pull his weight, James can afford to be just a tiny bit off, because just a tiny bit off for LeBron James means he is still putting forth a superstar performance.

That wasn’t the case on Saturday. He was LeBron the all-time great, the guy with a case for being the greatest basketball player to ever live.

Anthony Davis Came Alive

Anthony Davis had a really, really not impressive first half. Davis is one of the most imposing players in the NBA, and yet by the time the two teams entered the locker room at the conclusion of the second quarter, Davis had six points and five rebounds. He showed of the some impression distribution, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance that Davis is capable of producing.