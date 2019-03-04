The Lakers And Carmelo Anthony Are Reportedly Calling Off Contract Talks As Playoff Hopes Fade

03.04.19 22 mins ago

Getty Image

Coming off a devastating road loss to the abysmal Phoenix Suns, and with their playoff odds sitting at just 1.1 percent per ESPN’s BPI, the Los Angeles Lakers are “pausing” contract talks with Carmelo Anthony, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Anthony, who was released by the Chicago Bulls after being traded by Houston in February and who has not appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 8, 2018, was widely expected to join the Lakers to help the team make a push for the playoffs.

But with the Lakers playoff hopes nearly non-existent, Melo’s camp has expressed hesitation.

The Lakers had been leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season — until losses in four of the past five games left the organization and Anthony’s camp wondering if it made sense to bring Anthony, 34, into an unsettled environment with suddenly so little chance of making the playoffs, league sources said.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYLOS ANGELES LAKERS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP