Coming off a devastating road loss to the abysmal Phoenix Suns, and with their playoff odds sitting at just 1.1 percent per ESPN’s BPI, the Los Angeles Lakers are “pausing” contract talks with Carmelo Anthony, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Anthony, who was released by the Chicago Bulls after being traded by Houston in February and who has not appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 8, 2018, was widely expected to join the Lakers to help the team make a push for the playoffs.
But with the Lakers playoff hopes nearly non-existent, Melo’s camp has expressed hesitation.
The Lakers had been leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season — until losses in four of the past five games left the organization and Anthony’s camp wondering if it made sense to bring Anthony, 34, into an unsettled environment with suddenly so little chance of making the playoffs, league sources said.