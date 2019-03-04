Getty Image

Coming off a devastating road loss to the abysmal Phoenix Suns, and with their playoff odds sitting at just 1.1 percent per ESPN’s BPI, the Los Angeles Lakers are “pausing” contract talks with Carmelo Anthony, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Anthony, who was released by the Chicago Bulls after being traded by Houston in February and who has not appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 8, 2018, was widely expected to join the Lakers to help the team make a push for the playoffs.

But with the Lakers playoff hopes nearly non-existent, Melo’s camp has expressed hesitation.