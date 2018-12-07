The Lakers Reportedly Have No Interest In Signing Carmelo Anthony, Even If LeBron Does

LeBron James hasn’t told the Los Angeles Lakers that they should sign Carmelo Anthony, which is good because they apparently have no interest in doing so.

But the nuance is important here, which is why a report on Thursday that James wanted the Lakers to sign his banana boat friend is, indeed, very different than the reality that the Lakers have no interest. James apparently didn’t ask LA to sign his friend, but reports that he wanted them to did come to light on Thursday.

Los Angeles Times writer Rob Turner reported on Friday that, despite those reports, the Lakers have no interest in doing anything of the sort.

