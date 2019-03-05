Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a desperate position. After six losses in the last eight games (and a 5-12 record over the last 17 contests), LeBron James and company enter Monday night’s showdown with the LA Clippers with only an outside shot at a playoff berth (FiveThirtyEight gives the Lakers a seven percent chance) and, with that in mind, the result will be pivotal as a handful of teams jockey for postseason positioning.

However, the Lakers won’t be at full strength, as word broke late on Monday that Brandon Ingram will be unable to play as a result of a right shoulder ailment.