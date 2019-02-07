The Lakers Have Apparently Agreed To A Trade With The Clippers For Mike Muscala

02.07.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally done it, ladies and gentlemen. They’ve traded for a stretch big man capable of knocking down shots and giving them some added offensive punch in the frontcourt.

Yes, of course I’m talking about Mike Muscala, who was dealt to the Clippers in the wee hours of Wednesday morning as part of the Tobias Harris deal. The Lakers have reportedly agreed to send Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley to their roommates at the Staples Center for a frontcourt upgrade.

