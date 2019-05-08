The Lakers Are Reportedly Targeting Lionel Hollins, Mike Woodson, And Frank Vogel For Head Coach

05.08.19 52 mins ago

Things just keep getting weirder and more confounding for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team parted ways with Luke Walton not long after Magic Johnson unexpectedly resigned as team president, and there’s been rampant speculation about who they’d peg to step into the head coaching position moving forward.

Former Cavs coach Tyronn Lue emerged as the top candidate, given his relationships with both LeBron and the Lakers organization, and after meeting with team execs multiple times in recent weeks, it appeared his hiring was a foregone conclusion. But Lakers brass somehow flubbed even that, reportedly low-balling Lue and prompting him to withdraw from consideration.

Now, the team has reportedly expanded its search to include a trio of former NBA coaches, whose combined experience has been a mixed bag, to say the least.

