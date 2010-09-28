Lakers’ Day 1 of three-peat run; Carmelo wants to stay in Denver?

It was either Day 1 of training camp or Media Day for a lot of NBA teams yesterday, and the biggest story lines were easy to point out. In L.A., Kobe and the two-time defending champs held their first on-court session, which aired on NBA TV. In Miami, the LeBron-Wade-Bosh era kicked off with the Heat’s first practice. In Boston, the new-look/old-age Celtics posed for pictures and Shaq said some funny things. But everybody’s attention was fixed on Denver, where the Nuggets held Media Day and Carmelo Anthony faced down reporters ready to ask him the same 4 questions in about 44,000 different ways … According to ‘Melo — who seemed to take the “I don’t know what you’re talking about” approach of a dude who gets busted by his girl out with another chick — claimed he never actually asked for a trade. “I’ve never said I wanted to be traded,” Carmelo said. “I never once said anything about trade talk.” He did talk about “leaving my options open,” but sounded more like a guy who wants to play out this season, then hit the market as a free agent. He also referred to the Nuggets as “my team.” … Here’s the thing, though: If ‘Melo really doesn’t want to get traded (yet) and he knows there have been a million trade rumors out there, why not address it earlier? Just hop on Twitter and say, “I never said I wanted a trade.” That’s all it has to be … So if this is legit, ‘Melo must be wondering why he was the only guy on the team who didn’t take part in the team promo video. Maybe the production crew just forgot the guy who’s been the face of the franchise for seven years … We knew the Devin Harris/Avery Johnson relationship had potential to get rocky — despite everybody saying all the right things since Avery’s been hired, there was a reason Devin was happy as hell to get out of Dallas originally while Avery was still coaching there — but who knew it would get troublesome before the practice jerseys are even on? Harris is supposedly not cool with his name being part of the ‘Melo trade rumors, and Avery might get the worst of it. According to a Yahoo! commercial (shout-out to Mike Singletary), Avery has “serious repairs” to make with Harris if they’re going to work together now … Speaking of disgruntled, prepare for the guy with the most disgruntled-looking face in the League to have some feeling behind it around All-Star break. Kendrick Perkins is sidelined for a few months, but when he comes back from knee surgery he’s not expecting Jermaine O’Neal or Shaq to be comfortable as Boston’s starting center. “My spot is not up for grabs,” Perk told reporters. “So when I come back I will be in my spot. Everybody else will just have to adjust to me after that.” Of the three-headed monster, J.O. seems like he’d be the most OK with coming off the bench, but Shaq and Perk may be headed for drama … For being the best league in the world and allegedly the greatest country in the world, the NBA and USA are having a hard time keeping our Spanish brothers on this side. There was Fran Vasquez telling the Orlando Magic “Nah, I’m good” after being a Lottery pick; J.C. Navarro bounced after he couldn’t play with his guy Pau Gasol anymore; Ricky Rubio isn’t in a big hurry to get here; and now Rudy Fernandez wants to leave ASAP. It was just a couple days ago when Rudy said he was excited to be back in Portland, but yesterday he turned around and said he doesn’t want to play in the NBA period and just wants the Blazers to cut him so he can go home … Question thrown around the Dime office yesterday: Who will average more points this season, Shaq or Nate Robinson? Another one: Who will play in more games for the Pistons, Tracy McGrady and training-camp invite Ike Diogu? Or as he’s called in Pac-10 country, the West Coast Mike Sweetney … We’re out like Rudy …