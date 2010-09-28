Lakers’ Day 1 of three-peat run; Carmelo wants to stay in Denver?

It was either Day 1 of training camp or Media Day for a lot of NBA teams yesterday, and the biggest story lines were easy to point out. In L.A., Kobe and the two-time defending champs held their first on-court session, which aired on NBA TV. In Miami, the LeBron-Wade-Bosh era kicked off with the Heat’s first practice. In Boston, the new-look/old-age Celtics posed for pictures and Shaq said some funny things. But everybody’s attention was fixed on Denver, where the Nuggets held Media Day and Carmelo Anthony faced down reporters ready to ask him the same 4 questions in about 44,000 different ways … According to ‘Melo — who seemed to take the “I don’t know what you’re talking about” approach of a dude who gets busted by his girl out with another chick — claimed he never actually asked for a trade. “I’ve never said I wanted to be traded,” Carmelo said. “I never once said anything about trade talk.” He did talk about “leaving my options open,” but sounded more like a guy who wants to play out this season, then hit the market as a free agent. He also referred to the Nuggets as “my team.” … Here’s the thing, though: If ‘Melo really doesn’t want to get traded (yet) and he knows there have been a million trade rumors out there, why not address it earlier? Just hop on Twitter and say, “I never said I wanted a trade.” That’s all it has to be … So if this is legit, ‘Melo must be wondering why he was the only guy on the team who didn’t take part in the team promo video. Maybe the production crew just forgot the guy who’s been the face of the franchise for seven years … We knew the Devin Harris/Avery Johnson relationship had potential to get rocky — despite everybody saying all the right things since Avery’s been hired, there was a reason Devin was happy as hell to get out of Dallas originally while Avery was still coaching there — but who knew it would get troublesome before the practice jerseys are even on? Harris is supposedly not cool with his name being part of the ‘Melo trade rumors, and Avery might get the worst of it. According to a Yahoo! commercial (shout-out to Mike Singletary), Avery has “serious repairs” to make with Harris if they’re going to work together now … Speaking of disgruntled, prepare for the guy with the most disgruntled-looking face in the League to have some feeling behind it around All-Star break. Kendrick Perkins is sidelined for a few months, but when he comes back from knee surgery he’s not expecting Jermaine O’Neal or Shaq to be comfortable as Boston’s starting center. “My spot is not up for grabs,” Perk told reporters. “So when I come back I will be in my spot. Everybody else will just have to adjust to me after that.” Of the three-headed monster, J.O. seems like he’d be the most OK with coming off the bench, but Shaq and Perk may be headed for drama … For being the best league in the world and allegedly the greatest country in the world, the NBA and USA are having a hard time keeping our Spanish brothers on this side. There was Fran Vasquez telling the Orlando Magic “Nah, I’m good” after being a Lottery pick; J.C. Navarro bounced after he couldn’t play with his guy Pau Gasol anymore; Ricky Rubio isn’t in a big hurry to get here; and now Rudy Fernandez wants to leave ASAP. It was just a couple days ago when Rudy said he was excited to be back in Portland, but yesterday he turned around and said he doesn’t want to play in the NBA period and just wants the Blazers to cut him so he can go home … Question thrown around the Dime office yesterday: Who will average more points this season, Shaq or Nate Robinson? Another one: Who will play in more games for the Pistons, Tracy McGrady and training-camp invite Ike Diogu? Or as he’s called in Pac-10 country, the West Coast Mike Sweetney … We’re out like Rudy …
Shaq vs Perk is gonna be some good tv after Perk gets back
Shaq at 38 or whatever is still 10x better than Perk sorry a$$. The fact that this is even an issue is reason enough for Shaq to retire. Shaq starts and Bos has another shot at a ring, Perk starts and MIA and ORL knock Bos out of the playoffs. As for Devin Harris…be happy u got Avery Johnson and not Tom Thibedau as ur coach. Dumb Bulls brass are so cheap
Hi hi from jurg this morning.
And a great day today for you now bball coming back yes.
And can smackers please help jurg find name of song that air mike Jordan start games with like on dime post for nba2k11. Big jurgo want to get that song and play it on cd player and bust out of bathroom into bedroom for triumph. With Helena. I am here now Helena take me as I am ha ha ha.
So sad for my guy Rudy F who is not happy. Some team should like him maybe warriors.
Thank you from jurg
Cmon, Perk is on of the best on-ball low-post defenders and basicly the only one who can man up Dwight!
I think JO will play alot of PF. Perhaps start at C then slide to PF when KG needs a break and Shaq can come in and play C. When Perk comes back they are suddenly big and deep at the 4-5 spot. No need for Big Baby to pretend he is a PF anymore.
Why does this guy from Denmark sound like a caveman?
Melo sound just like Bosh did last year talkin that smack about “I wanna be the 1st option”; “It’s my team”; “I wanna keep my options open”
Nuggets need to realize that he leavin.Even if you gotta trade him to the Wolves for draft picks and scrubs, u gotta just do it. If he ain’t signin the extension, you better do him before he does you. 1 bad season this year gives you a high draft pick plus your trading partner’s high pick.
Harrison Barnes AND/OR Kylie Irving, Perry Jones, Enes Kanter, Sullinger and Brandon Knight would help you rebuild in a hurry.
Gettin tired of Melo now and I used to like dude, but if you didn’t ask to be traded, then sign that fat extension. Denver gettin played like a female in denial about her relationship even tho the phone be ringin at 3am
I know I am just repeating myself here. Carmelo Anthony for Andrei Kirilenko straight up. One year rental on both sides. Tons of salary cap space the next season if both do not sign an extension.
LMFAO @ Perk is the only one that can man up Dwight. Well i guess u missed the playoffs where Dwight gave the celts the bizness and Perk was in foul trouble every game to the point where he only managed 20-25min a game. SHAQ is truely the only NBA center that doesnt need help guarding D12. And thats why the Celts signed him. Do ur homework before u spew back garbage u heard on ESPN. Perk dont even want to see Dwight. It was the rest of the Magic that lost that series. Had they had a real PG like DWill, CP3, or Nash and/or a real Coach Orl would already have won a chip.
Perk is that hard nosed throwback player the league has been missing….he reminds me of guys like Oakley, Mcdaniels, barkley and laimbeer (2 young 2 remember em all) the type of enforcer thatll put an opponent on his a$$ and not worry about messing up his manicure
Chico ur silly if you think they should start shaq. They would fuck up the chemistry they already have with their starting 5. Shaq also demands the ball more than Perk who takes what his team gives him. Shaq would be great splitting minutes with Perkins but coming off the bench. If Perkins plays game 7 of the finals Celtics win championship period.
@ gorilla
Whats up with the insults?
I watched all the BOS-ORL games and Dwight DIDNT have his way with Perk.
When Horward scores its after the help has rotated and DH has someone else on him or when Perk is out. When Perk is out Howard had his way with Boston sure, but Perk played around 25mins – AS HE DID ALL YEAR LONG!
Howard averaged 22/10 which is what you expect when he plays 7 more minuts per game then during the regular season.
When isolated with Dwight noone does a better job then Perk other then, as you mentioned, Shaq.
More proof of Perk being able to man up Howard is the 3pt shooting of the Magic during the series. They only shoot 32% and only top 30% because of game 5 where they shot over 52%. The Boston D is able to stick to the shooters because they dont need to collapse on D to help Perk.
Hey if you got anything to show im wrong ill eat my words, but so far you are the one who needs to do your homework lol
And who only played 16mins in game 5 where ORL shot the light out? Thats right, Perkins.
the song you are looking for is
Alan Parsons Project – Sirius
@ alf
Denver wouldn’t trade melo for ak47 straight up. Ak makes more money tha melo in their final years of thir contract. Plus, by getting rid of melo you want cap relief and assest such as draft picks or young players. By adding k47 denver is well over the salary cap and they won’t be competing. In otherwords you gav away melo for nothing. Don’t forget denvers upper management and owner prefer to stay conten as contenders instead of fully rebuilding.
Just because Melo said he never asked for a trade and said he’s focused on the Nuggets right now doesn’t mean he wants to stay. He just doesn’t want to bring on all this attention and look like a douche in the process. He just wants to get through this season quietly,and then dip out when his contract is up. Plus he never said that he didn’t want to be traded either.
@ Alf- That is why you will never get a job with Dime. Ak47 straight up for MELO? Fucking idiot. So were gonna say screw Favors and 2 #1 draft picks plus Ak just for AK? I’m about to start my top 100 on why you shouldn’t get a job.
Reason #100-
I will start my top 100 today and still be done 3 months ahead of ALF even though he has a year on me already.
Melo trying too hard to say the right things, you wanted to get traded, man up and admit it. You can’t go around pleasing everybody.
Harris has a right to be pissed but why get pissed at Avery, not like he makes decisions the GM does. He’s got to know its a business and sometimes you get included in trade rumors.
C’mon guys,we all know Perk starts when fit. He and Shaq are quite possibly the only 2 guys who can play Dwight straight up on D but I think Perkins play last post season showed he can be a legit starting C for a championship team.
I nominate Melo for AK to be out into the HoF for most retarded proposed trade ever.
I am a Jazz fan so there is a bit of bias in my thinking here. Maybe I just also want to throw some madness around.
But if I remember correctly, AK makes something like $17.80 million while Melo is at $17.10 million on their last year. Very close salaries for a staight up trade and a status quo on their team’s respective salary cap.
Now, if the reported four team trade pushed through as constituted, Denver would be into luxury tax territory by something less than $5 million. Dollar-for-dollar, that would be something like $10 million. Would an owner, aside maybe from the Lakers, in the current economic situation want that?
Beyond the figures, the one year rental for both works because if the Jazz goes deep into the playoffs, Melo would have a legit reason to stay and not go east. It will also be a feel good story for a small market team.
Now, if the Nuggets sucks with AK, they get a high lottery pick (like the one they are supposed to have in the originally reported trade) and tons of cap space to acquire their next franchise player.
So they should give up in-prime Melo for an over the hill AK just so they can avoid luxury tax for a year? I see how that makes SOOO much more sense than getting AK AND Favors as well as a shit load of picks.
Hell, Houston for K-Mart + picks is a WAAAY better 2nd option than for AK straight up. That deal is NEVER going to happen.
Re: Melo for AK
The Nuggets would be building for the future. You can’t do that by trading for a guy who may not resign next year. You may as well keep Melo for the yr because the same questions will still hover around the team. If/when Denver pulls the trigger, it won’t be for another vet with an ending contract. There will be picks and young players w/ potential involved. Guaranteed.
@alf…. I understand you are biases toward Utah, but put on a Denver cap for a sec. Would you trade Melo for AK? Especially knowing what other offers are out there?
I’ve never liked Melo as a person… And really don’t care where he goes.
As a C’s fan – I want Perk starting over Shaq. Anyone who wants to start Shaq did not see how much better Cleveland played without him in the starting lineup last year.
He slows down the pace of the game, demands the ball, and is not nearly as explosive or efficient as he used to be. And his defense at his age is not that great either, and Boston is a defense first team. e
Perks role is to play defense, period. Thats his job first. If he gets an easy bucket on offense, thats fine, but he is very rarely an option they go to.. Occasionally they drop the ball into the post for him to go to work, but its very rare. All his scoring is opportunistic and he has no problem in that role.
If you have 4 guys in your starting lineup who can score the ball well on any given night, you don’t need a 5th in Shaq. You need a defender and enforcer like Perk.
As a bench scorer, Shaq could be great going up against any other backup center this league has. When Perk comes back though, he may be the 3rd center or big coming off the bench though, after JO, and I could see him having a problem with that.
I am not going to point out how I was rtight about that Melo trade not going through… but I totally called that!
That aside, I think it is Melo’s sincere wish to play out the season in Denver as he now realizes New York can’t be had by a trade which is the exact scenario Denver brass was trying to paint in the first place. Call it their last ditch effort to entice him to sign or whatever but you have to admit that it at least now has Melo saying some of the things he probably should have said all summer long. In any case, if Melo plays out the season, in Denver (which I didn’t think was probable at first but now looks more likely) he would still need to leave via a sign and trade because New York still won’t have enough pieces to get him next year, which means Denver will still get something for Melo.
Now look at it from the Denver brass perspective; what if Denver trades away JR for some legit help at the trade deadline (I could see Detriot totally offering Tayshaun and/or Rip just to get JR’s expiring contract) and then Denver takes Kobe and crew to the limit (win or lose)in an epic 7-game WCF? I could definitely see Melo staying in Denver in that scenario despite LaLa’s wishes. Add in the fact that Denver is very likely (as currently constructed) to be the number 2 team in the west anyway (no offense to OKC but they just aren’t at that level quite yet) and you have a pretty good recipe for success in getting Melo to stay (willingly) and sign that extension. Now it might complicate things if New York actually makes the playoffs next year but that’s a gamble I am willing to make if I am GM and (with emphasis) I believe that Melo does not genuinely hate or dislike the organization and city.
And lastly, should ANthony stay, unlike Cleveland, Denver is not an undesirable playing location. It is one of the few cold weather cities that players actually don’t mind playing in along with Chicago. I say that because after spending the last few seasons in the hurricane ravgaed swamp the is New Orleans, I could see Paul coming to Denver if his desire is really strong enough to play with Melo. Incidentally, it has never been the city of Denver that has prevented marquee players from flocking there, but rather, it has been the strong sentiment that Denver owners rarely want to pay up for non-homegrown stars. The fact that they welched on the deal that would have landed them AK is further proof that they don’t like paying for non-homegrown talent and, let’s face it, Billups got a little leeway in that ideaology because he’s a Denver native.
Melo should just play out this season and sign with the Knicks. They both want each other.
how about a threeway trade, knicks – sixers – nuggets
Denver gets:
andre iguodala from the sixers
wilson chandler from the knicks
recent reports that denver is high on iggy, so why not get him and have another small forward to tryout for the team. they have a year to decide if they wanna re-up wilson chandler.
sixers gets:
eddy curry’s expiring contract
danilo gallinari
atleast they can get danilo and shed iggy’s contract which is their concern.
knicks get:
whoelse? carmelo anthony… now they’re in position to get into the playoffs, one more acquisition and they are in the mix. :) but i’d still prefer for him to go to jersey…
Barcelona or Memphis, Portland, Minnesota………
Easy decision
MAN! The Miami Heat Looking Real Scary after this ESPN Report Only Practicing Defense…Offense Not Needed lOl
i’m going to boycott espn.com if they keep d*ckriding James every move with the heat
iwannaknowwhy some peoples think that the heat are going to win the ship? #Lakers have made the finals 3 years in a row, with 2 shipsIt’s stupid how nasty the Heat are.