The Lakers Will Reportedly Waive DeAndre Jordan To Sign DJ Augustin

The Lakers are having a disastrous season that hit a new low point on Sunday with a 28-point loss at home to the New Orleans Pelicans, who they are battling for a play-in position in the West.

There are a number of problems facing the Lakers, but high on the list is the lack of players capable of initiating offense beyond LeBron James. Russell Westbrook’s struggles have been well chronicled this season, but there just aren’t many guards on the roster who are able to get the team into sets. To try and remedy that issue in the only way they can at this point, the Lakers will reportedly be signing veteran guard DJ Augustin, who was bought out by the Rockets after playing in 34 games this season, and waiving DeAndre Jordan in order to clear the necessary roster spot to make that happen.

The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign free agent guard DJ Augustin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers are bringing in a veteran, accomplished shooting PG to back up Russell Westbrook. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2022

Jordan had fallen almost completely out of the Lakers rotation before playing nine minutes on Sunday that did not go well, featuring a rather hysterical outlet pass that sailed deep into the Crypto.com Arena crowd. That will be his final act as a Laker, who will also sign Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way, per Charania, to fill the vacancy in the frontcourt. He will apparently have suitors as he hits the market, with the Sixers reportedly interested as they are desperate for a backup center behind Joel Embiid.

The 76ers have been in the market for a backup center and will be aggressive in pursuit of DeAndre Jordan — either placing a waiver claim or working to sign him as a free agent should he clear waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2022

As for Augustin, he was not particularly effective in Houston, playing just 15 minutes per game and averaging 5.4 points and 2.2 assists per game, but he’s at least another option at point guard for embattled coach Frank Vogel and has been a reliable spot-up shooter in the latter portion of his career. This move isn’t likely to change much in terms of the Lakers fortunes this season but it seems like a move that has little in the way of downside, and that, at this point, represents a mild win for a team short on them.