Lakers Deny Rex Chapman Rumor John Calipari Will Coach Lakers Next Year

04.08.14 4 years ago

While John Calipari was busy consoling the devastated youngsters he coaches for Kentucky following UConn’s 60-54 win over them in the NCAA Title game, he also had to deal with former NBA player Rex Chapman tweeting that Calipari was going to Los Angeles to coach the Lakers next season. Chapman dropped his bomb on Twitter before the tip-off tonight, but the Lakers have already refuted the claim by the former Wildcat and NBA sharpshooter.

Calipari, a strong proponent of the one-and-done mindset of some of this nation’s top amateur basketball players, would be an intrepid choice for the Lakers, with coach Mike D’Antoni continually on the hot seat during a disappointing season.

Here’s Chapman’s tweet and some follow-ups when he got raked across the coals by UK faithful on Twitter:

Following Chapman’s nuclear detonation on Twitter, the Lakers immediately denied the speculation and reiterated that D’Antoni was their coach:

Let it also be noted, for all the conspiracy mongoloids, that Chapman was chilling with famed basketball insider and OG hoops head Worldwide Wes last night…

Is Calipari a smart choice for the Lakers next season?

#Twitter
