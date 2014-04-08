Lakers Deny Rex Chapman Rumor John Calipari Will Coach Lakers Next Year

While John Calipari was busy consoling the devastated youngsters he coaches for Kentucky following UConn’s 60-54 win over them in the NCAA Title game, he also had to deal with former NBA player Rex Chapman tweeting that Calipari was going to Los Angeles to coach the Lakers next season. Chapman dropped his bomb on Twitter before the tip-off tonight, but the Lakers have already refuted the claim by the former Wildcat and NBA sharpshooter.

Calipari, a strong proponent of the one-and-done mindset of some of this nation’s top amateur basketball players, would be an intrepid choice for the Lakers, with coach Mike D’Antoni continually on the hot seat during a disappointing season.

Here’s Chapman’s tweet and some follow-ups when he got raked across the coals by UK faithful on Twitter:

Was messin' 'round on Sat nite re: Cal. But word is – win or lose 2nite – it's a #DoneDeal …Cal 2 La-La-Land 2 coach Mamba's Lakers. #NoBS — Rex Chapman (@rexchapman) April 7, 2014

I don't live in some dream world & have alwys called it straight. Alwys will. Let's not 4get, 6-wks ago many in BBN would've walked Cal 2 LA — Rex Chapman (@rexchapman) April 8, 2014

Following Chapman’s nuclear detonation on Twitter, the Lakers immediately denied the speculation and reiterated that D’Antoni was their coach:

Lakers are refuting Calipari to Lakers story put out by Rex Chapman before NCAA tip: GM Mitch Kupchak says "rumor is untrue" — Chris Dufresne (@DufresneLATimes) April 8, 2014

Lakers spokesman John Black on Rex Chapman's Calipari report: "I spoke to (GM) mitch (Kupchak) and he said there is no truth to it…" — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 8, 2014

Black: "Mike (D'Antoni) is our coach & there have been no conversations that have discussed any specific names about anyone to replace him." — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 8, 2014

Let it also be noted, for all the conspiracy mongoloids, that Chapman was chilling with famed basketball insider and OG hoops head Worldwide Wes last night…

Is Calipari a smart choice for the Lakers next season?

