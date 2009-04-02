Lakers dilemma: Start resting or keep playing?

The Lakers have something to play for over the season’s last couple of weeks. While they’ve already clinched the best record in the West, they’re still three games behind Cleveland for the League’s best record overall, which would guarantee home-court advantage should L.A. get to the Finals.

But that’s the key: Getting to the Finals. Pau Gasol played 43 minutes in last night’s win over the Bucks, and told the L.A. Times he thinks it’s time for Phil Jackson to start giving his key players some rest down the stretch, while Kobe feels the opposite.

“I’ve been playing quite a bit since Andrew [Bynum] went down,” Gasol said. “I’m happy to be out there. I like to play and don’t like to be sitting on the bench, but at some point, we need to get a little rest, especially when the schedule’s so tough.” Then there’s the other viewpoint, courtesy of Bryant, who played 38 minutes against the Bucks and doesn’t seem to care if he’s able to sit out a game or two. “I don’t worry about it,” he said. “Lace them up and play. Don’t think about resting or nothing like that. Just think about playing.” He doesn’t need a break after playing all 75 of the Lakers’ games so far? “Break for what?” he said. “People spend their hard-earned money to come watch us play, I’m going to play.”

There’s never a 100% right answer in situations like these. If Phil rests the starters and they drop a few games in the early rounds, he gets killed because he got the guys out of their rhythm and made them rusty (think Doc Rivers and the Celtics last year). But if the Lakers tear through the postseason, then fall short in the conference finals or the NBA Finals, people question whether they were just too tired in the end (think the entire Mike D’Antoni era in Phoenix).

What do you think is the right call?