Lakers dilemma: Start resting or keep playing?

The Lakers have something to play for over the season’s last couple of weeks. While they’ve already clinched the best record in the West, they’re still three games behind Cleveland for the League’s best record overall, which would guarantee home-court advantage should L.A. get to the Finals.
But that’s the key: Getting to the Finals. Pau Gasol played 43 minutes in last night’s win over the Bucks, and told the L.A. Times he thinks it’s time for Phil Jackson to start giving his key players some rest down the stretch, while Kobe feels the opposite.
“I’ve been playing quite a bit since Andrew [Bynum] went down,” Gasol said. “I’m happy to be out there. I like to play and don’t like to be sitting on the bench, but at some point, we need to get a little rest, especially when the schedule’s so tough.”
Then there’s the other viewpoint, courtesy of Bryant, who played 38 minutes against the Bucks and doesn’t seem to care if he’s able to sit out a game or two.
“I don’t worry about it,” he said. “Lace them up and play. Don’t think about resting or nothing like that. Just think about playing.”
He doesn’t need a break after playing all 75 of the Lakers’ games so far?
“Break for what?” he said. “People spend their hard-earned money to come watch us play, I’m going to play.”
There’s never a 100% right answer in situations like these. If Phil rests the starters and they drop a few games in the early rounds, he gets killed because he got the guys out of their rhythm and made them rusty (think Doc Rivers and the Celtics last year). But if the Lakers tear through the postseason, then fall short in the conference finals or the NBA Finals, people question whether they were just too tired in the end (think the entire Mike D’Antoni era in Phoenix).
What do you think is the right call?
i guess it would be the middle ground, limiting minutes to 25 to 30 minutes a night
there needs to be a balance. i’d probably still play the key guys, but just monitor their minutes closer. you def dont want your key guys goin into the stretch w/ tired legs. that leads to lazy d, bad jumpers, finger pointing, etc. ppl really dont think about it, but resting is just as important as playing.
“Mox-fantasy Manager” says- Play them!
“Mox-Laker Fan” says-Limit minutes to 30 min or less
yup..30 mins or so especially for kobe and pau..those two have played all the games..have played thru the olympics..continue to play heavy minutes..dont kill their rhythm..just dont over use them either..kobe isnt 24 anymore even tho dude doesnt seem to get tired EVER..
will the laker bench PLEASE STAND UP? please? for reals get your shit together..hustle..run..do what you gotta do cause i dont need kobe going to jail for multiple murders of his own teammates..
austin..you said IF the lakers make it the finals..thats cool..i understand that..but why is everyone already penciling in the lebrons to be in the finals? they have to go thru either boston or orlando..i dont see that being too easy..and i honestly feel like home court is much more important to the lakers if they are playing boston..i think the cavs at home arent as hard..i kno im gonna get shit for this..but i really think thats why the lakers are so whatever about home court at this point..they just want it against the celts..
thoughts?
I don’t think Bryant is a great person but I do like someone who has an opinion and is willing to convey it in a proper manner so his comment made me smile. Good work, Steak.
make sure you stay ahead of orlando and boston… cleveland is topping right now before the playoffs that is.
plus the lakers got the cavaliers number they’re bigger and more athletic and I think bynum isn’t all that but he is more of a play off factor then ben wallce and joe smith combined.
ah well just win three or four more and give some bottom feeders a chance as long as you don’t let em in and then let them beat you like dallas and golden state haha. dallas practicly gave GS that spot in 07 … poor dirk
Love to hear Bryant’s response from any pro athlete!
I would say ask the players. Get Phil to ask each player individually what they think. If Pau is getting tired, then sure, limit his minutes a little bit. If Kobe really wants to keep playing, let him play.
…but if Adam Morrisson volunteers for more minutes, check to make sure he’s not secretly wearing a Cavs uni. Just kidding.
Just rest. They could beat the Cavs in the Q anyway.
keep playing. they can rest all they want when they are up 3-0 in the first round.
Rest but make sure we got homecourt over Orlando and Boston.. i would say drop their minutes 5-10 minutes a game so they in rythym.. we aint worried about playing in the Q..
I have a feeling the Cavs might not make it to the Finals with all these cake games they been playing.. they could get surprised by Orlando or Boston..
The Lakers have to win the rest of their games unless they can beat Cleveland in the finals without HC..which they have. and id say
I think the Lakers should just rest up in the 2nd/3rd quarters n have their bench play those Q’s because they dont want future injuries [Arenas late 07] and damage their playoff hopes. n Phil should know the mins so he can make sure to rest up the players while having them play the latter portions of the 4th Q.
the lakers have a big enough lead vs. Boston n the west that they dont need to go all out for that All HC Adv. because they can beat CLE at home and what if CLE doesnt make it?
I agree with Kobe. Rest for what? To be ready for the playoffs? You PLAY to be ready for a playoffs, the same thing that you review when preparing for your exams.
And don’t forget what Doc did to the 04 Celtics. He rested his starters (they were the no.3 team in the East by that time), lost a bunch of games in the end of the reg.season by playing his scrubs, and then what happened? They fucking lost all their momentum, and lost 4-2 in the first round to the no.6 Indiana Pacers.
I would make it a game by game decision, cutting minutes if we’re winning, and inserting the players to secure the game, really the only difference would be that I wouldn’t focus on my regular rotation as much as I’d have an eye toward the amount of minutes my starters were playing. But I’m not trying to lose any games just to rest professionals that get paid to play and be prepared for every game.
Kobe is obviously on the decline. If they don’t win the championship this yr, Jerry Buss should NOT give him an extension. Trade him for another all star and first round picks while he still has value. His decline will be quick and ugly. He is always fatigue these days.
The reason they should not give Kobe an extension is that Kobe will command a 6 yr contract at max of around $22-$24 mil per yr. Thats going to kill the lakers after 2 yrs when he is obviously slowed down and has zero cap space. They will be a mediocre team that won’t get a high pick either. Even if Bynum improves, would kobe be content with playing Robin to Bynum?