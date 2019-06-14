The Lakers Are Early Favorites To Win The 2020 NBA Championship

Getty Image

Not only did the Golden State Warriors fall in the 2019 NBA Finals, but their defeat came with an enormous cost. Both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are set to become free agents, but even if each player re-signed with the Warriors, their Achilles and ACL injuries, respectively, will more than likely keep them out for much, if not all, of the 2019-2020 season.

With the Western Conference now looking more open than at any tie before the Warriors began their run, the Los Angeles Lakers are now early favorites to win the 2020 NBA title.

Westgate 2020 title odds:

Lakers: 9/2

Bucks 6-1

Clippers 6-1 (!!!!)

Rockets 8-1

Raptors 10-1

Celtics 12-1

Sixers 12-1

Warriors 14-1

Nuggets 16-1

Thunder 16-1

Knicks 20-1

Nets 25-1 — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 14, 2019

Despite some uncertainty of what the Lakers roster will look like come October, Westgate lists Los Angeles as 9-2 favorites to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy next summer. The Lakers remain focused on trading for Anthony Davis this offseason to pair him with LeBron James. Following the Lakers are the Milwaukee Bucks, coming off a loss to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals, and Los Angeles Clippers at 6-1. The Clippers are viewed as one of the favorites to sign Kawhi Leonard should he decided to leave Toronto in free agency.

The Raptors are 10-1 favorites to repeat as champions, while the Warriors slide in at 14-1. These odds will obviously move once the free agency puzzle becomes a little more clear, but for now, Las Vegas clearly believes the Lakers will secure a major free agent and march their way to their first title since 2010.