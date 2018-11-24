Getty Image

Every basketball team does different in-arena games and promotions during stoppages in play. Whether they’re during time outs or in between quarters, the folks involved in putting together the in-arena entertainment find ways to make games fun. Plus, thanks to NBA League Pass, those who don’t go to games have the opportunity to watch what goes down.

This was a particularly good thing on Friday night while the Los Angeles Lakers played hosts to the Utah Jazz. The Lakers grabbed a fan from the stands during a third quarter stoppage in play and gave him the opportunity to play the team’s version of the old game show Card Sharks. If you never watched Game Show Network while you were home or school with a cold back in the day, the basic premise is you see a card and guess whether the next card is higher or lower.

It’s a simple enough concept, and when the first card that showed up was a zero for Kyle Kuzma, it was basically a gimme. However, there are no guarantees in life, and as such, this happened.