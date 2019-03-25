Getty Image

The last two months of the season have not gone well for the Lakers. Since Feb. 1, they have one of the worst records in the league and were officially eliminated from playoff contention this past weekend, making what was already assumed assured.

While the team is floundering due to a combination of bad play, injuries, and a roster that never really made sense, fans have been cashing in at Staples Center to an alarming degree for the Park MGM halfcourt shot competition at home games. The amount the shot is worth varies based on how recently someone else has made it and has been worth up to $100,000.

Most recently, Justin Jimenez won $45,000 on Sunday night as the Lakers took on the Kings, becoming the third fan to hit the shot in a month’s time, and the fourth overall on the season.