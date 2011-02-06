Lakers get back to winning, Cavs keep losing, and Super Bowl picks

While a slew of buckets from their two All-Stars helped, at the end of the day, it was the Lakers’ defense that allowed them to pick up a big road win against the best defensive team in the West and quiet some of that “What’s wrong with L.A.?” talk for at least a weekend … Kobe Bryant and Co. went into last night’s game at New Orleans needing a statement win against a good team. And although the Hornets are banged up — missing Emeka Okafor (oblique) and Trevor Ariza (ankle), meaning Aaron Gray and Quincy Pondexter started on Saturday — they are one of the top teams in the conference and had won six straight at home … After Chris Paul (21 pts, 15 asts) tied it up with a baseline runner with 3:45 left in the fourth, Kobe (32 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts) answered with a three and the Hornets didn’t score again until it was too late. As L.A. built a seven-point lead, N.O. went 0-for-4, turned the ball over twice, and couldn’t get a rebound when they needed one. (Not to mention they couldn’t get a call to go their way all night.) Marco Belinelli finally hit a three to make it a four-point game with 15 seconds left, but then Kobe iced it at the line … And you wonder why people get frustrated with Lamar Odom‘s laid-back ways on the court. Key possession in the fourth quarter, Dave West trucked Odom while creating space for his jumper. Odom fell on his ass and just sat there as West missed the shot, fought for his own rebound, and put it back in … We forgot that Kim Kardashian was supposed to be campaigning for L.O. to make the All-Star squad. Is that why Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith were so convinced Odom should have made it? That whole “Odom is the second-best player on the Lakers” argument seemed like something you’d only say if a pretty girl wanted you to … Meanwhile, Pau Gasol got his Black Swan swag on with 34 points and 10 boards. One time right before halftime, he was face-up on Gray on the block and jab-stepped the kid like 4-5 times before he stopped toying with him and hit a jumper. Do you think Gregg Popovich gives Gasol the All-Star start at center? Or does he go with Tim Duncan (1) as a nice gesture to the man who’s made him rich, and/or (2) to mess with Gasol’s head? … D-West on the 27-4 free throw advantage for the road team: “It comes down to the name on the front of the jersey and the name on the back of the jersey. (The Lakers) get the benefit of the doubt, it’s just what we have to deal with. We know that. We just have to move on. That’s a crazy discrepancy.” … It seems like every night there’s a main-event caliber point guard matchup in the League, particularly in the Western Conference. Last night it was Deron Williams vs. Russell Westbrook in Utah. Westbrook scored a near knockout victory, dropping 33 points (10-15 FG, 9-10 FT) and 10 assists with just 2 turnovers, while D-Will finished with 14 points (6-15 FG) and 11 dimes and his team took the L … Westbrook played an almost perfect game, mixing his strong drives to the rim with sticking timely threes (4-4 beyond the arc) when Utah sagged off him in their zone defense or went under the screen on pick-and-rolls. After one trey he made his finger look like guns, blew on them and stuck ’em back in the holster. Somewhere in a Boston hotel, Gilbert Arenas filed a complaint with the commissioner’s office …Read More>>
Far out. Is there anything Russ Westbrook can’t do?
If he was the first option like rose, he would be much higher on everybodys lists of top point guards.
Definantly looking forward to there next match up!
Click my name: JaVale McGee’s statue of liberty dunk last night on Josh Smith. Fantasy bball stuff too.
When you hear that the Hornets had zero… ZERO… free throws in the second half there’s no doubt that they lost. Either they weren’t agressively getting to the basket or they got jobbed by the refs.
The PG for the unathletic all stars (Andre Miller) did his best to help Portland lose against the Cavs last night. The Blazers were up by 10 with about 4 minutes to go and multiple possesions in a row Miller threw up garbage shots with Wes Matthews wide open and LMA available to back his man down. I wonder if Miller had a little extra motivation of trying to be the man because he was playing one of his former teams? Or do guys not care that they are playing a former employer?
No mention of Hamiltons return wtf?
DStern will help DWest along and make his pockets lighter
FYI both songs are bad but G&Y is by far worse, is there anymore of a bandwagon fan like Weezy? I mean shit your from NO, last time I checked had 2 good teams and one of which just won a SB, yet your somehow a Packers/Laker fan? Okay.
no word about how kyle lowry made the best hustle play of the night? that dude’s save on the ball going out of bounds was rediculous! not to mention it was a game-saving play
Packers bringing it back home….I thought weezy been a pack fan for a while. He said it couple years back in ESPN the Mag.
who the F is Manny Harris?
I have no sympathy for Cleveland and its fans and the team as a whole
*Vince McMahon voice* : YOU DESERVE TO BE SCREWED!!!!!
I bet Lebron is singing The Rock’s version of “Cleveland sucks” quietly in his head
@Young Gunner LMAO! “LeBron didnt screw Cleveland, Cleveland screwed Cleveland.”
BTW Im sick of the Superbowl already and it hasnt even came on yet!
27-4 advantage on free-throws is straight up ridiculous! Couldnt the refs at least pretend they weren’t favouring the lakers? what’s worse: the lakers were playing a road game!
Oooh loved the subtle jab at bills reciever stevie johnson, comparing him to the cavs is bad tho hahaha. Definetly felt bad for the cavs last nite they just suck a team full of mediocre role players they better hope Kyrie comes out or just go with homeboy Sullinger I can’t see him being a dick and ditching his homestate squad boy actually has some pride and loyalty it seems
HaHaHa, the one time that there is a noticeably large disparity that affects a Lakers’ opponent from the free throw line this season and it has to be mentioned. Yet a Celtics or Heat game that includes a 20+ advantage for the aforementioned gets nothing.
Did Burton write this? SMH
The Lakers are going to kill Memphis for that last embarrassment on Tuesday.
Man that was a unfortunate play for Marquise Daniels. I hope and pray that dude is okay.
As for the Songs, Black and Yellow is obviously the better song. But the fact that Lil Wanye even made a bandwagon song for GB is more gay than him kissing that dude on the mouth. Makes no sense why this guy is still popular, its so embarassing to the culture.
@Conoro — Yeah, I did write it. Big whoop, wanna fight about it?
@Chicagorilla — At least Wayne has talent. He’s better for us than Roscoe Dash.
@KCL — LeBron did sign an extension with Cleveland at one point. So was he not a dick then, and became a dick later? I think LeBron has done plenty for his home state; he’s not obligated to stay there the rest of his life. And how come no one ever says D-Wade ditched Chicago, or Bosh ditched Dallas, or Pierce ditched LA? All of those guys have been free agents before and chosen not to sign with their hometown squad. Just because LeBron happened to be drafted by his hometown team doesn’t mean he should be expected to stay there forever.
@AB
Let em hate, we can’t all be kicking Kobes balls, LeBron and others need some love to
Roscoe is almost as bad as the New Boyz
Weezy is so annoying cuz we have HEARD him rap well, his new shot smells of laziness
Also you gotta stop defending Bron Bron it just looks bad at a certain Point, besides some people can’t be changed sadly
Anyhow Let’s go Packers
Wonderful game Steelers. You’ve got not be embarrassed with. I merely love my Green Bay Packers!
@AB
I don’t think lil wayne has that talent anymore. It all washed away with the coke and heroin. Dude just needs to go away.
And yes AB you are right, DWade and Bosh never got the hate that Bron did for ditching their home states. Bosh could have had the best front court maybe ever with him and Dirk and Caron. While DWade could have recreated the Walt Frazier/Earl Monroe backcourt with DRose in Chicago and both teams would have been contenders. Especially if the Bulls got Boozer still. Personally i was a little pissed that Wade didn’t come here, but after seeing what Rose is doing i’m kinda glad no one came here that would stop Rose from being the MvP caliber player he is.