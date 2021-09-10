Getty Image
The Lakers Salary Dumped Marc Gasol By Trading Him To The Grizzlies, Who Will Waive Him And Let Him Stay In Spain

Marc Gasol, for a short period of time, is headed back to the Memphis Grizzlies. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies worked out a deal for the veteran big man with the Los Angeles Lakers, who rumors indicate have been looking to move him for much of this offseason.

The catch: While the Lakers will salary dump Gasol, Memphis doesn’t plan on keeping him around, either. The Grizzlies — which sent L.A. the draft rights to Wang Zhelin and received a second round pick and cash for their troubles — reportedly plan on working out an arrangement with Gasol that will see him waived. As a result, the former All-NBA center will remain in Spain.

Memphis has been busy this offseason, as the team has been involved in a number of transactions that have let them build up their draft capital while giving them the chance to look at younger players who need to jump start their careers. Unfortunately for those of us who enjoy nostalgia, though, it appears giving Gasol one last chance with the franchise isn’t in the cards. Perhaps he’ll be able to join up with his older brother, Pau, as a member of Barcelona’s basketball team, instead.

