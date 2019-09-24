DimeMag

Kyle Kuzma Will Reportedly Miss The Start Of Lakers Camp With A ‘Stress Injury’

In the new era of the dynamic duo on the NBA, Kyle Kuzma hopes to emerge as a third star in Los Angeles alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 24-year-old forward has plenty of questions to answer about his fit with those two superstars, most notably whether he can become a consistent three-point shooter now that the paint figures to be a fairly congested area with James and Davis. He was showing improvement in that area in his time with USA Basketball during the build up to the World Cup, but his stint with the team ended in Australia during exhibition games after he suffered what was initially ruled a sore ankle.”

We now know, courtesy of Marc Stein of the New York Times, that Kuzma’s injury is a stress injury of some sort and his chance to begin building on court chemistry with the new-look Lakers will be delayed a bit. Per Stein, the Lakers expect Kuzma to be out to start camp, but believe he’s trending in the right direction.

The hope, of course, for the Lakers is that Kuzma will be on the court sooner rather than later, but given how last year went with injury issues plaguing the team, it’s probably wise to err on the side of caution with Kuzma entering camp. Depth is one of the most significant questions facing the Lakers and they need to do everything possible to keep their top guys healthy.

It doesn’t seem as though this is an issue they expect to carry over into the regular season, but expect them to be fairly careful with Kuzma and the rest this preseason.

