The Lakers’ Veteran Signings Are Apparently All Part Of LeBron’s Plan

The Lakers string of additions following their agreement to a four-year deal with LeBron James have been curious to say the least. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, and Rajon Rondo have all joined the squad by way of one-year deals to be the supplemental veteran cast around LeBron and, for now, the rest of the Lakers’ young core.

Aside from KCP, none of the players added to the Lakers this offseason are remotely decent perimeter shooters, and considering the Lakers were one of the league’s worst three-point shooting teams a year ago, that seems to be less than ideal for pairing with LeBron. For years the prevailing thought has been to surround James with shooters that will space the floor and allow him to probe and attack as he pleases, utilizing his insane passing acumen to hit the open man when the defense inevitably collapses.

However, the Lakers are going in the opposite direction and some have wondered if that’s a Magic Johnson/Rob Pelinka thing, or a directive from LeBron himself. On Thursday, we got the answer to that from as reliable a source on LeBron as there is, as Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN penned a column that this was, indeed, all part of [extreme Drake voice] Bron’s plan.