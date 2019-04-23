Getty Image

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their search for a head coach to replace the recently departed Luke Walton, two candidates will reportedly receive second interviews.

The Lakers plan on speaking with both former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams for the second time this week, per Broderick Turner the Los Angeles Times. Lue will meet with co-owner Jeanie Buss for the first time in this meeting, as well as general manager Rob Pelinka, who he met with in his initial interview. Williams will presumably do the same, although scheduling a meeting with him will be dependent on the Sixers schedule.

Lue took the 2018-2019 NBA season off after guiding the Cavs to four straight NBA Finals, one as an assistant and three as head coach, including an championship in 2016. He experienced health problems due to anxiety during the 2017-2018 season that caused him to step away for an extended period of time. Williams is finishing up his first season with the 76ers after taking two seasons away from the game. Williams has also emerged as a top candidate for the Phoenix Suns, who moved on from first-year coach Igor Kokoskov late on Monday night.

The attraction to Lue is obvious for the Lakers, as the former player was lauded for his ability to manage and coach LeBron James during their tenure in Cleveland together, though there is some speculation that the Lakers would be hesitant to reunite the two. The Heat will also reportedly meet with Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard sometimes this week as well, per the Los Angeles Times.