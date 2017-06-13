The Lakers Worked Out The Top Competitors To Lonzo Ball For Their Draft Pick On Tuesday

#NBA Draft 2017 #LA Lakers
06.13.17 9 months ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

The Lakers haven’t yet made a decision as to who they will select with the No. 2 overall pick on June 22 when the 2017 NBA Draft is held in New York. Markelle Fultz is the consensus top pick for the Boston Celtics, and while Lonzo Ball is projected by most to the Lakers at No. 2, there is reportedly some division within the L.A. front office as to whether Ball is their pick.

This all could be smokescreen, and when the Lakers are on the clock it very well could be Ball whose name is called by Adam Silver, but the Lakers are doing their due diligence with the other top draft prospects. On Tuesday, the Lakers worked out Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox and Kansas wing Josh Jackson (who reportedly cancelled a workout with Boston on Monday), both projected top 5 picks in the draft and the two who most anticipate are the biggest competition for Ball to go No. 2.

Fox was the first to workout for Magic Johnson, Luke Walton, and the rest of the Lakers’ front office and coaching staff. The Lakers reportedly liked Fox based off of his head-to-head performance with Ball, and Fox came into his workout with L.A. looking to prove that he was deserving of that No. 2 spot.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017#LA Lakers
TAGSDeAaron FoxJOSH JACKSONLA LAKERSLonzo BallNBA Draft 2017

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP