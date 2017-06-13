The Lakers haven’t yet made a decision as to who they will select with the No. 2 overall pick on June 22 when the 2017 NBA Draft is held in New York. Markelle Fultz is the consensus top pick for the Boston Celtics, and while Lonzo Ball is projected by most to the Lakers at No. 2, there is reportedly some division within the L.A. front office as to whether Ball is their pick.
This all could be smokescreen, and when the Lakers are on the clock it very well could be Ball whose name is called by Adam Silver, but the Lakers are doing their due diligence with the other top draft prospects. On Tuesday, the Lakers worked out Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox and Kansas wing Josh Jackson (who reportedly cancelled a workout with Boston on Monday), both projected top 5 picks in the draft and the two who most anticipate are the biggest competition for Ball to go No. 2.
Fox was the first to workout for Magic Johnson, Luke Walton, and the rest of the Lakers’ front office and coaching staff. The Lakers reportedly liked Fox based off of his head-to-head performance with Ball, and Fox came into his workout with L.A. looking to prove that he was deserving of that No. 2 spot.
I really wish there was a legit chance the Lakers would take one of these guys.
How does Jackson or even Fox/Ball fit with the Lakers? They are already set in the backcourt and have Randle + Ingram at the Forwards. I highly doubt any of those players coming in will be better than what they already have. I get the feeling they are just working out other players for another team they want to trade with.
Theory is that they would be willing to trade D’Angelo Russell if the other team would take Luol Deng or Tim Mozgov. Other teams are still high on Russell and the Lakers hope they may be willing to take on one of the other contracts to get him. Fox/Ball would have time to get experience while the Lakers wait to go after Paul George in 2019, which is when the Lakers plan on making a playoff push.