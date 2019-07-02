Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard will make his free agency decision at some point, but no one is really sure when that is. There have been zero reports about where Kawhi will sign from reputable reporters, only very random whispers in the wind from redditors, random Twitter users, and people we’ve learned to just ignore.

Almost all of those point to the Lakers as his destination, which isn’t surprising given that most all of these “reports” come from Lakers fans, but whenever Leonard does announce his choice, no one will be shocked if he does indeed join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It’d be a homecoming and a chance to win a championship, all wrapped into one. He’s proved he can carry a team on his back and do it as the lone superstar, so even those that rail against the superteam era would give him a pass.

Leonard, after last season, is effectively teflon — James and Davis, however, most certainly aren’t. Speaking much more strongly than random Lakers fans suddenly turned insiders is what is happening about three and a half hours east of Los Angeles, where the Lakers championship odds have made an aggressive move in the past 10 hours.