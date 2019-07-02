The Lakers Have Jumped To Even Odds To Win The 2020 NBA Title As We Wait On Kawhi’s Decision

07.02.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard will make his free agency decision at some point, but no one is really sure when that is. There have been zero reports about where Kawhi will sign from reputable reporters, only very random whispers in the wind from redditors, random Twitter users, and people we’ve learned to just ignore.

Almost all of those point to the Lakers as his destination, which isn’t surprising given that most all of these “reports” come from Lakers fans, but whenever Leonard does announce his choice, no one will be shocked if he does indeed join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It’d be a homecoming and a chance to win a championship, all wrapped into one. He’s proved he can carry a team on his back and do it as the lone superstar, so even those that rail against the superteam era would give him a pass.

Leonard, after last season, is effectively teflon — James and Davis, however, most certainly aren’t. Speaking much more strongly than random Lakers fans suddenly turned insiders is what is happening about three and a half hours east of Los Angeles, where the Lakers championship odds have made an aggressive move in the past 10 hours.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyKAWHI LEONARDLA LAKERS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP