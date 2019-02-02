Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers have significant incentive to convince the New Orleans Pelicans to trade them Anthony Davis over the next few days. Once the trade deadline hits on February 7, the Lakers have to compete with a number of other teams who may have more assets they can deal to the Pels in the summer.

The Boston Celtics are one team that seems like the biggest threat to the Lakers in the Davis sweepstakes in the warmer months, which is why the Lakers feel they need to make a push right here, right now. But the biggest problem with the Lakers is that their allure lies in what they can offer Anthony Davis more than they can give the team that currently has his rights.

Davis reportedly wants to land in Los Angeles, but convincing the Pelicans to trade Davis there seems to be easier said than done. Two of the biggest NBA reporters in the business exchanged a number of tweets late Friday night about what the Lakers have offered New Orleans for their franchise player, and the packages revealed are decidedly uninspiring.