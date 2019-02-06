Getty Image

Tuesday wasn’t kind to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only did the franchise reportedly back away from the table with regard to trade discussions for Anthony Davis, but fans of the Indiana Pacers elected to lob less than ideal chants in the direction of Brandon Ingram.

Then, the Lakers had to actually navigate a 48-minute basketball game and, in short, things didn’t go well in Indiana. Los Angeles lost all four quarters to the Pacers, who are playing without their best player in Victor Oladipo, and the end result was an embarrassing 136-94 loss.

A 42-point defeat (especially one that was the largest margin for any Pacers win over the Lakers) would be bad enough on its own, but the Lakers’ flop also marked the most lopsided defeat of LeBron James’ storied career.