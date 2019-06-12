The Lakers And Pelicans Are Apparently Battling Over Kyle Kuzma In Anthony Davis Trade Talks

06.12.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Lakers and Pelicans are reportedly “engaged” in trade talks for Anthony Davis once again, with those talks apparently growing serious as we approach a week before the NBA Draft.

The Pelicans would like to bring in potential draft picks for workouts and meetings if they are to add 2019 draft assets in a Davis trade, which means they’d like to have a deal done this weekend. The Lakers seem willing to oblige, at least in part, by offering up a package that includes Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and the No. 4 overall pick.

That’s close to their best offer, but leaves out one significant young player in Kyle Kuzma. While there are varying evaluations of Kuzma’s potential going forward and what his ceiling is as a player, the Pelicans and Lakers both seem to think highly of him. According to Tania Ganguli and Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, a potential deal may hinge on Kuzma’s inclusion.

