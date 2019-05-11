Getty Image

It was a brutal end to the season for the Los Angeles Lakers, with the organization effectively squandering LeBron’s first year with the team as they failed to construct a viable roster around him and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

But the misadventures didn’t end there. Magic Johnson abruptly resigned as team president without notifying anyone first, essentially because he got sick of dealing with it all, and they proceeded to part ways with Luke Walton shortly after. They’ve since managed to bungle what should’ve been their easiest organizational decision yet, reportedly low-balling Tyronn Lue on their offer to make him head coach and prompting him to withdraw from the running.

Now they have ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups calling them out on television, the mayor calling L.A. a Clippers town, and even hometown boys The Red Hot Chili Peppers turning their backs on their once-beloved team. It’s a bad look all around. So bad, in fact, that certain players on their roster are reportedly ashamed to even be associated with the organization, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports: