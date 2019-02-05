Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Anthony Davis has reportedly come to an end … for now. According to a report by Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Magic Johnson and company have made the decision to pull the plug on trade talks for the superstar big man, who has expressed his desire to leave the New Orleans Pelicans and seek greener pastures.

As Turner reported, the reason the Lakers have decided to leave the negotiating table is the Pelicans’ asking price for Davis. According to reports over the last few days, Los Angeles had put forth offers based around a number of players and draft picks, but New Orleans apparently wanted a little too much, namely a collection of up to eight draft picks — four from the first round of the draft and four from the second.

Via Los Angeles Times: