Lakers Return To The Forum Tonight

I’ve always been a fan of old stadiums and arenas. To me, nothing beats seeing a game at the Garden or sitting in the sun watching the Cubs at Wrigley Field. I think sports venues with history and tradition have more character and makes attending games more meaningful. Nowadays, it’s all about luxury boxes, waterslides in the outfield and Hard Rock Cafe’s inside the arenas. I know it’s business, but I’m kind of indifferent to new arenas.

For the first time in 10 years, the Lakers will return to their former home, the Forum in Inglewood, to play the Golden State Warriors tonight. The return will help celebrate the Lakers franchises’ 50th anniversary. The Forum played host to some of the best Lakers teams from the Wilt Chamberlain days to the Showtime era to the early days of Kobe and Shaq.

“There’s so much history and tradition,” Bryant told the LA Times. “It’ll be good to see what it looks like. That’s where it all started [for me]. The locker, the smell of it, the orange seats, it’ll be cool to get back there.”

In 1999, the Lakers moved to the Staples Center. The Forum is now owned by the Faithful Central Bible Church and is used for church services but still hosts concerts and sporting events. Last season, the Sixers returned home to play a game at the historic Philadelphia Spectrum, before it gets torn down. Here are some of footage of a young Kobe putting in work at the “Fabolous” Forum.

Where is your favorite sports venue?

