Suspensions For The Lakers-Rockets Fight Could Come Down Sunday

10.21.18 6 mins ago

ESPN

The Lakers and Rockets played in a back-and-forth game on Saturday night that lived up to all the hype entering LeBron’s home opener in L.A., but while there was plenty of action early, the real fireworks came late.

After Brandon Ingram got called for a foul on James Harden in a one-point game with four minutes to go, he shoved the reigning MVP and then got in the face of Harden and the referee before being pulled back. Then, shortly after that when things seemed diffused, Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo got into it, with Paul pushing Rondo in the face and Rondo responding with a left hook to Paul’s chin. The two continued to throw hands before eventually being separated, with Ingram running in to throw a haymaker.

