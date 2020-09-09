Three Takeaways From The Lakers Game 3 Win Over The Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers took control of their Western Conference Semifinal series against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday evening. Powered by a Herculean performance from LeBron James, a productive night from Anthony Davis, and an ice-cold second half for the Rockets offense, the Lakers picked up a 112-102 win that put them up, 2-1, in the series. Here are a trio of takeaways based off the game.
I have no idea how the hell he’s doing this, either.
The Rockets were humming for much of the first half on Tuesday evening. On offense, the 1-2 punch of James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 38 of the team’s 64 points heading into the locker room, in large part because the Lakers kept turning the ball over like they were contractually obligated to. Everything was working for Houston, except for the fact that the other team had LeBron James, who scored 29 of L.A.’s 61 points in the first half.
One thing that has been true about James during his career is that he is a very malleable player. When he needs to score, he’ll do that. When he needs to set the table for the other four guys around him, he’ll do that. And on his best nights, he’ll do a little bit of everything, which was the case on Tuesday. Despite being a 35-year-old who has played in more postseason minutes than anyone in NBA history, James scored 36 points, reeled in seven rebounds, doled out five assists, and had four blocks, each one slightly more demoralizing than the next. He hit 13 of his 23 attempts from the field and four of his nine shots from three.
James is known for having an extra gear during the postseason, but still, guys with that many miles on their odometers are expected to, you know, slow down a bit. Instead, James doesn’t seem like he’s going to slow down any time soon, something that was emphatically stated in Game 3, which, as an aside, was his 162nd playoff win, the most in league history.
Of course, while James can do it all on his own, it’s preferred when he has a little bit of help around him. So let’s talk about the former Kentucky standout who raised eyebrows on Tuesday night…
2. Playoff Rondo
…what, did you think I meant someone else?
Ok so yes, Davis was out of his mind — 26 points, 15 rebounds, six assists. But something that has been established about this Lakers team throughout the 2019–20 season has been that for how good their stars are, they need some help. LeBron James and Anthony Davis can get them a long, long way, but to get over that hump, somebody else needs to contribute in a meaningful way.
Kyle Kuzma had a nice game — 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting — but Rajon By God Rondo was magnificent. The savvy veteran came off the bench and was a gigantic pest, scoring 21 points (12 of them came in the fourth quarter) and dishing out nine assists in 30 minutes of work. He shot 8-for-11 from the field and 3-for-5 from three while being a thorn in the side of Rockets players when he was on defense.
As a result, he earned one of the highest honors an NBA player can receive: a celebratory tweet from Magic Johnson.
Rondo isn’t going to do this every night. Guys 3-12 in Los Angeles are something of a crapshoot on a given night, and while this obviously has some major drawbacks, the entire thing is that someone has to play really well next to James and Davis. Getting that on a given night, combined with what those two can do, can usually get the Lakers to a pretty good place. On Tuesday, that guy was Rondo, and as always, Playoff Rondo was a treat.
3. Stuck in the mud
Considering how good Houston’s offense was in the first half, the fact that they only scored 38 points in the third and fourth quarters combined is kind of shocking. Things just went completely off the rails – while James Harden (33 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) was very good, the rest of the team got cold. They didn’t get a ton from their bench aside from a nice performance from Jeff Green (16 points), and while Russell Westbrook (30 rebounds, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals) put up big numbers, he seemed far less comfortable and in control during the second half than he did in the first.
An interesting quirk about Houston is that when this entire small-ball experiment that they have decided to take to its logical extreme works, there is nothing quite like it. They are capable of producing chaos that can throw an entire opposing team completely out of whack. It is marvelous to watch, and I will be very surprised if we don’t get at least one more game like that in this series. When it doesn’t work, though, the Rockets go from a high-powered machine to a 1987 Ford Pinto that can’t get out of first gear. Opposing sides can get their stuff too easily, while everything just looks incredibly difficult for the Rockets — they love to do the thing where Harden or Westbrook drives, leaves their feet, and either shoot a runner or whip a pass to someone in the corners or on the wing for a three. On one possession in the second half, Davis realized this was happening and just reeled in a steal with one hand like he was an All-Pro wide receiver.
You never quite know what you are going to get with the Rockets. On Tuesday, they were brilliant (at least on offense) until they weren’t. Now, they’re in a spot where they’ve lost two in a row and need to bounce back on Thursday evening or else they’ll find themselves staring down the barrel of a 3-1 deficit.