Three Takeaways From The Lakers Game 3 Win Over The Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers took control of their Western Conference Semifinal series against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday evening. Powered by a Herculean performance from LeBron James, a productive night from Anthony Davis, and an ice-cold second half for the Rockets offense, the Lakers picked up a 112-102 win that put them up, 2-1, in the series. Here are a trio of takeaways based off the game.

1. [Extremely this Vine voice] LeBron James

I have no idea how the hell he’s doing this, either.

The Rockets were humming for much of the first half on Tuesday evening. On offense, the 1-2 punch of James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 38 of the team’s 64 points heading into the locker room, in large part because the Lakers kept turning the ball over like they were contractually obligated to. Everything was working for Houston, except for the fact that the other team had LeBron James, who scored 29 of L.A.’s 61 points in the first half.

One thing that has been true about James during his career is that he is a very malleable player. When he needs to score, he’ll do that. When he needs to set the table for the other four guys around him, he’ll do that. And on his best nights, he’ll do a little bit of everything, which was the case on Tuesday. Despite being a 35-year-old who has played in more postseason minutes than anyone in NBA history, James scored 36 points, reeled in seven rebounds, doled out five assists, and had four blocks, each one slightly more demoralizing than the next. He hit 13 of his 23 attempts from the field and four of his nine shots from three.

LeBron drops 29 in the 1st half! 👑@KingJames posts 36 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 4 BLK, helping the @Lakers take a 2-1 series lead over HOU! #NBAPlayoffs Game 4: Thurs. (9/10) – 7:00pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/CrcKlFp2NR — NBA (@NBA) September 9, 2020

James is known for having an extra gear during the postseason, but still, guys with that many miles on their odometers are expected to, you know, slow down a bit. Instead, James doesn’t seem like he’s going to slow down any time soon, something that was emphatically stated in Game 3, which, as an aside, was his 162nd playoff win, the most in league history.

Of course, while James can do it all on his own, it’s preferred when he has a little bit of help around him. So let’s talk about the former Kentucky standout who raised eyebrows on Tuesday night…

2. Playoff Rondo

…what, did you think I meant someone else?

Ok so yes, Davis was out of his mind — 26 points, 15 rebounds, six assists. But something that has been established about this Lakers team throughout the 2019–20 season has been that for how good their stars are, they need some help. LeBron James and Anthony Davis can get them a long, long way, but to get over that hump, somebody else needs to contribute in a meaningful way.