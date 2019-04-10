The Lakers’ Season Actually Ended With Adam Levine’s 40th Birthday Party

04.10.19

@AraskMarkazi on Twitter

The final game of the 2018-19 season for the Los Angeles Lakers season meant nothing, but it had absolutely everything. Magic Johnson abruptly quit his job as team president, alerting the media to it before he actually told Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. What resulted was nothing short of chaos, and then a basketball game in which it looked like the Lakers would upset the Portland Trail Blazers until a Moe Harkless dagger from the corner shocked the already-shocked Lakers.

After the final shot fell for the Blazers, there was LeBron ducking the media and a whole lot of reaction from Lakers players and the rest of the NBA. But the hoops action wasn’t done at Staples Center, and I don’t mean the Clippers in the NBA playoffs. Once the Lakers cleared the floor, the Maroon 5 frontman took center stage along with a group of friends, all wearing custom Lakers jerseys with the number 40 on them, signifying his new age. Oh, and he has a mohawk now.

