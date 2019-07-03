Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers desperately need to start building out a roster regardless of whether they are able to land Kawhi Leonard in free agency. So as the entire basketball world sits and waits to see what the reigning NBA Finals MVP is going to do, Los Angeles decided to make their latest addition.

Jared Dudley, who most recently suited up for the Brooklyn Nets, will head to the Lakers on a one-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent Jared Dudley has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

Dudley explained to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype about his decision to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis, citing things like the opportunity to play for a championship and the fact that he is from California.