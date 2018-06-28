Getty Image

The Spurs haven’t been particularly keen on dealing Kawhi Leonard despite his recent request to be traded by San Antonio this summer. After the draft, R.C. Buford noted he still planned on trying to keep Leonard around and the Spurs were hopeful to still sign him to the supermax extension.

However, they are listening to offers even if not actively shopping their star, and will need to be blown away by an offer. The Lakers are supposedly the preferred destination of Leonard, but that means nothing in trade talks as San Antonio doesn’t have to honor his request. L.A. could sit back and wait for him next summer, in an effort to avoid a Knicks-Carmelo Anthony trade situation, but after doing so with Paul George only to see him grow “comfortable” in OKC, they might feel a bit more pressure to act now.

The Spurs aren’t in the business of helping the Lakers out, which resulted in them being “shut down” the first time they tried to open talks with San Antonio. Now, though, the Spurs have yet to see the bounty of assets they likely hoped to get from other teams and the Lakers really want Leonard on the squad soon so they can use that to convince LeBron to join them.