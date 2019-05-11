The Lakers Apparently Still Want Jason Kidd As An Assistant Coach

Getty Image

Jason Kidd has some friends in high places with the Los Angeles Lakers, for better or worse for the franchise itself. Kidd was reportedly what caused the unraveling of Tyronn Lue’s chances of getting the Lakers’ head coaching job — Lue wanted to hire his own assistant coaches, while the Lakers wanted to make sure Kidd played a role on the staff.

Lue is no longer considered a candidate for the job after the two sides couldn’t come to terms earlier in the week, and Saturday brought news that former Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel was the new front-runner for the role. But one interesting note that came from that report, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, is that the Lakers are still very much interested in Kidd for an assistant role.

The Lakers are planning to pair Jason Kidd with Vogel as an assistant coach, league sources said.

Wojnarowski tweeted that much on Saturday, and picking that tidbit out of his initial report is certainly noteworthy: the Lakers really, really want Kidd involved, and it seems like it doesn’t matter which head coach they pick, they want Kidd on the bench with him.