Lakers survive test from familiar nemesis; Celtics tested in Cali

Every legit NBA title contender this season seems to have that one Lottery-bound team that poses problems for them. For the Celtics, it has been Detroit. For the Spurs, it’s been Minnesota. For the Heat, it’s been Indiana. The Lakers? They’ve been having a tough time with the Rockets for the last couple of years now, Yao or no Yao. Last night’s matchup was another nail-biter … It’s easy to see why the Rockets are a bad matchup for the defending champs. None of L.A.’s point guards can stay in front of Aaron Brooks, none of their bigs can match Luis Scola‘s energy (or he’s just really good at blinding them with the sweat flying from his hair), and, well, nobody can really stop Kevin Martin. Guarding him is like fighting M.Bison on the hard level of Street Fighter II … The Lakers led by seven in the fourth quarter before Scola went on a tear, scoring 10 of Houston’s last 12 points in regulation. With under a minute to go, L.A. was up two as Kobe (32 pts, 11 asts) kept trying to deliver the dagger, bricking two tough jumpers over K-Mart. On Houston’s next possession, Pau Gasol got caught watching Brooks and left Scola (24 pts, 15 rebs) wide open under the rim for an easy layup. Houston took a four-point lead in overtime, but Gasol (26 pts, 16 rebs) proved to be too much inside and L.A.’s defense picked the right time to tighten up … Fun fact: Martin (30 pts, 8-15 FG) was the only member of the Rockets to shoot free throws. He went 10-for-11 … How does Lamar Odom put up 20 points, 20 rebounds and 4 assists and still leave you feeling like he could have done more? Is he so talented that we’ve placed his expectations too high? Maybe it’s because even L.O.’s best games include one or two bonehead plays … If the Kings can bottle whatever they had against the Celtics last night, they’re going to challenge the Warriors and Clippers as our favorite late-night West Coast League Pass option. The only reason Sacramento kept it competitive against Boston is that they simply played their butts off and out-hustled the C’s most of the night. Tyreke Evans (20 pts) and Beno Udrih constantly tried to push the pace and attack the basket, Sam Dalembert (5 blks) and the rest of the defense tried to swat every shot that crossed their faces — Tyreke had one catch-from-behind block where he pinned Rajon Rondo‘s layup on the glass — and everybody crashed the boards … Donte Greene was the star of the first half, scoring 15 points before the break, capped by a shot-clock-beating turnaround jumper in Paul Pierce‘s eye that one Sacramento announcer called “heat check” before Greene even released it. Greene ran back doing the Jordan shrug, as the Kings took a nine-point lead into the locker room …Read More>>
Garnett is like that barky little dog that won’t shut the fuck up, but he’ll never, ever bite. The last person anyone needs to be afraid of is KG. Cousins would have torn his head off.
Cousins would waste KG. Hahaha that would be a funny fight.
KG would be yelling all sorts then cousins would just straight blow on him and the bitch would fall over hahahahahaha.
Glad Kobe got those assists up. MUCH better than his last game
So what do you guys think? Will LaMarcus make the All-Star squad… Will the career high 40 points against a quality opponent be enough to get him the nod? I’ve heard that his mother is ill and that he’s trying his damndest to make it in for her.
Oh c’mon … as if KG would go after a 6’11 dude. He’s going after ball boys nowadays:
And now, well, we can add ball boys to the growing list of those who despise him. According to Marc Spears of Yahoo Sports, a boy asked KG for his autograph. He responded in kind with, “You got a better chance of catching Bin Laden.”
The offending tweet has since been removed from Spears account but not before others had a chance to weigh in. Andrew Bogut of the Milwaukee Bucks tweeted that Garnett had said worse to their ball boys. While I’m sure people are just piling on at this point, it does make you wonder if KG really is that much of a prick or if he just gets caught in awkward situations.
Missing atdhe? MyP2P DOT EU
Now that’s a game I want to see Rondo play, aggressive, attacking the rim and worry about assists later, plus his J is slowly coming along and hes hitting FTs. The future is looking bright.
So are adding points to the Kobe ain’t that clutch club?
And damn really? Homeland seizing atdhe? Don’t you have terrorists to find?
It is nice and all to have a guy who is willing to take and is pretty confident in making the last shot of a game. However, he also puts his team in those tough spots. Superman doesn’t throw Lois Lane into taffic and then protects her.
I don’t follow Kobe all that close but is he shooting his team in or out of games in the last 6 minutes? Were they up 7 and then down 1 when he gets the final shot? Were they down 7 and he goes on a 10-0 run with 3 minutes left?
@sean.dynastybball: You must have missed the part in the game last night where they said the coaches choices had to be submitted Monday. This game won’t influence whether LA is an all-star.
My analysis of why the Spurs couldn’t compete last night is the Blazers’ transition defense. Normally the Spurs are getting over 15 points in transition baskets. I don’t recall a single one last night.
What was surprising was Odom was going off at that moment at the end of the game and Kobe wasn’t giving him the rock and his shots were bad fadeaways against double teams. I think most teams know to double team since he doesn’t pass out that is why he’s shooting 30% in those final shots.
Comparing the final minutes of a game to the rest is really tricky. The gameplans change as well as player mentality.
Heat vs. Thunder – Lebron passed up a 3 at the end to find a better shooter. The same guy who minutes earlier came down launching back to back transition 3s. Made one missed 1.
I must say I hate the dynamics of the hold Kobe has over our team..
Odom was having a great night last night and by all accounts it shouldve been his night but the last inbound play he has to look for Kobe.. WHY?????
Oh yeah because Kobe will pout and throw a fit if he dont get that last shot..
As much as i respect what Kobe brings to the table i hate how his talent is polarizing in a sense.. If i were Odom i would say F that shit and just go for the last shot..
they been teammates long enough lol
Oh yeah Odom also had the mismatch but he has 4 seconds to get Kobe the ball..
KG is that big of a douche…and I get the feeling that Kendrick Perkins is his prodigy.
Despite the mad respect I have for a veteran team playing that well…I can’t think of another team I dislike more.
ESPN had an article on Ron Ron saying he wants to be traded, dude is crazy but if he didn’t hit those 3s against the Suns and Cs the Lakers possibly wouldn’t have won last year.
Are we doing Ifs again?
If he wasn’t a real tough guy, Durant shoots LA out of the playoffs. If he doesn’t play outside the system without wearing 24 on his jersey the Lakers probably win anyway. If he didn’t run so weird I wouldn’t laugh at him [in the safety of my own home]. If he didn’t drink during halftime he might still be in Chicago.
And I Digress… he helped contribute but now he is even playing like he doesn’t want to be there.
I was going to go on my own if tirade F&F..
Thanks for doing it for me lol
And yeah i mean did dude even play last night?? Hes our starting SF for shits sake.. If he cant go out there and make it happen we need to get someone who can..
Him not knowing the offense at this point is ridiculous.. And its looking like what i thought it would be..
He got his ring..
And now he dont give a shit.. he wants to have “fun” again..
@gnasche
Damn… you’re right. My fault.
Where’s Jay at today? Not bringing the heat I suppose?
I don’t fault Artest for wanting to have fun. Not everyone wants to chase history. No one will consider him the best at anything. He auctioned off his ring for charity. If your mom gave away your little league throphys you might not come home for Thanksgiving. He’s the guy who would climb Mt. Everest just to throw snowballs at other climbers. You take away the fun, you lose his production.
they would have won the ship with ariza too. assuming perk still gets hurt and sits game 7
@FIrst – LMFAO at that mom throwing away the trophy comment!
Its about time for retest to move to PF.
Of course this will never happen with the Lakers.
I thought at the time they were dumb to swap ariza for him and it shows more daily. Ariza was a much better fit, younger and less high maintenance. As a hometown kid his effort would always be there with no agenda
Unfortunately for the Lakers I think they’ll have a hard time trading him but they should try
“Guarding him is like fighting M.Bison on the hard level of Street Fighter II…”
LOL or on Medium for that matter. And apparently Ron Artest was “jus playin” about wanting a trade. Whether he requested a trade or not the fact that this story is even out there will surely be a distraction IMO.