There are numerous things that happened during the 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers season that were really, really weird. One such instance was the ankle injury suffered by Lonzo Ball. Originally, it was believed that the sprain would only keep him out for 4-6 weeks, but seeing as how he injury occurred in mid-January and he’s still not cleared to play, that ended up being extremely wrong.

A new report from Shams Charania of The Athletic shows both the extents to which Ball was willing to go to fix the issue while highlighting the dysfunction that was on display in Los Angeles. According to Charania, Ball’s camp — namely estranged business manager Alan Foster — had him fly out to Ohio in February to get an ankle procedure performed by a doctor that had previously worked with his younger brother, LiAngelo.

The issue was that Los Angeles had zero idea this was happening, and when the organization found out, they weren’t happy. Ball was warned that if he went through with the procedure, the team reserved the right to void his contract.