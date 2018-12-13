Getty Image

After scuffling out of the gates, the Lakers have hit their stride, winning six of their last seven and moving to the fourth seed in the Western Conference, tied with the Clippers at 17-10.

Unsurprisingly, this has happened as LeBron James once again puts up absurd numbers, averaging 28/7/7 on the season and hitting 37.1 percent of his three-pointers. As LeBron has found his comfort zone in a new place, so have the young players around him. Kyle Kuzma has become the second-highest scorer on the Lakers, averaging nearly 18 points per game, Josh Hart is shooting well off the bench, Brandon Ingram is rounding into form, and Lonzo Ball is looking more comfortable sharing the ball-handling load with James while Rajon Rondo is sidelined with an injury.

While the young players are hitting their stride around LeBron, not all of their offseason acquisitions are working out as they had hoped. The Lakers feel the need to go out and find veteran wing help given that they’ve gotten nothing from Michael Beasley and would probably be best served to give Lance Stephenson fewer minutes per game than they’re having to rely on him for currently.

Recently, there’s been buzz that, when Saturday comes around and players signed this offseason are eligible to be traded, the Lakers will be players in the Suns’ efforts to unload Trevor Ariza. The veteran wing is on a one-year, $15 million deal and was a huge help a year ago to the Rockets, so for a Lakers team looking to contend he’s something of the ideal option on the trade market.