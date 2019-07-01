Getty Image

Day 1 of free agency was the craziest we’ve seen in years (at least since 2016, maybe beyond). It started an hour before the moratorium period officially opened with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being reported as done deals to Brooklyn, taking two of the top players off the board immediately.

Boston would immediately replace Kyrie with Kemba Walker as expected, and deals were flying as soon as 6 p.m. hit. The Sixers would later figure out their top guys, re-signing Tobias Harris to a near max, sending Jimmy Butler to Miami in a sign-and-trade (that has become a saga of its own), and bringing Al Horford in on a big deal.

All told, over $3 billion got thrown around in new deals and extensions on Sunday, but the Lakers were conspicuously quiet. That’s because, like the Clippers whose only move was bringing Patrick Beverley back, they are waiting on Kawhi Leonard’s decision, and he is choosing to take his time. Since the Lakers have less space than the Clippers, they can’t really do much to fill out their roster around a potential Kawhi signing, and instead must wait, mostly.