Lakers unsure of Andrew Bynum’s status for Game 5

Right after, “The refs gave the Celtics that game,” the chorus I heard from Lakers fans following Game 4 was a familiar one:
“If we’d had Andrew Bynum, we would’ve won.”
Where have I heard that before? After injuring his knee in L.A.’s first-round series against Oklahoma City, Bynum has been inconsistent at best playing through the pain. Last night he only played 12 minutes, which included getting stuffed at the rim by similarly-gimpy Kevin Garnett. During a mid-game interview, Phil Jackson said Bynum had “no lift” on his shots. In the crucial fourth quarter, Bynum was on the bench while Big Baby Davis snatched big offensive rebounds for Boston and little Nate Robinson knifed into the lane for easy layups and floaters. Had the shot-blocking 7-foot Bynum been on the court, things may have gone differently and the Lakers might be up 3-1 right now.
Now go back to 2008, when Bynum was injured for the entire second half of the season and missed L.A.’s run to the Finals. While the Celtics outmuscled Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom, the company line among Lakers fans was, “If we had Andrew Bynum, we would’ve won.”
Going into Game 5, Bynum says he’ll be ready to go. “I got two days. I’ll get some treatment, pump a little bit of the swelling out and try to attack on Sunday,” Bynum told reporters.
The decision the Lakers have to make is whether they should push their 22-year-old center to play when he’s risking a more serious injury. He is seen as a future building block of the franchise — signed through the 2013 season at an average of $15 million a year — but as the third-highest paid player on the team currently, this is what he’s getting paid to do: bring home championships.
Jackson said he doesn’t have any expectations about Bynum’s status going into Game 5.
“Even with him dragging the leg around a little bit, he still helped us in situations last night getting rebounds … Andrew still has the length and the strength to capture rebounds that we need,” Jackson said. “So we’ll use him if he’s available and able, but we’re certainly not going to put him in a situation that’s either going to hurt himself or the team.”
Isn’t that statement kind of a paradox? “We’re don’t want to hurt Bynum, so we’ll just make him play anyways until his ligaments fall off the knee bone.”
at $15 million the bitch better play, I don’t give a fuck if you are passing a gallstone, You are 22-years old, suck it up and play.
Although I’m not going to resort to calling Andrew a “bitch”,I do
believe if he play the lakers have a much better chance to win.Lamar actually learning how to box-out and play post defense wouldn’t hurt either……
Suck it up? You’ve apparently not had a knee injury, I’ve torn both my ACLs. The one time its because it was strained and I came back to early and it tore because my knee was weak.
Same thing can happen here, its not like he isn’t going to hurt it further, he risks further damage to his knee if it happens he’s out a year and never the same.
Are you kidding me? This is Kobe’s chance to play center and try to upstage Magic’s 1980 performance and become the greatest Laker of all-time…
lakers fans? ….. excuses?….. what is this you speak of?
bynum’s max potential is kevin willis. minus the t-rex arms
if i was bynum i wouldnt wanna come out, esp since he missed the other finals v shamrocks
@dimemagreader
lmao…dude I agree
It’s interesting that out of the 4 games played so far, only one (game 3) was kind of a fluke. The Lakers won game 1 convincingly, whereas Boston for the most part took games 2 and 4. Were it not for a historically bad shooting night from Ray Allen and Derek Fisher going bananas in the 4th quarter (yes, I know Fisher is clutch, but taking it to the hole and attacking off the dribble are not his strongest points) it could easily be 3-1 Boston again.
I think Phil Jackson went for the knockout blow in playing Gasol and Kobe the entire second half. I really think the longer the series goes on, it favors Boston. It looks like Rasheed can bother Gasol (assuming he didn’t re-injure his back). KG was smacking the floor guarding Odom. It looks like the Lakers are going to have to beat them through skill and not effort wise. Without a healthy Bynum, that task becomes a little more difficult.
The winner of Game 5 effectively wins the series.
…..here comes the angry backlash.
^^^^^ yea and Ray Allen scores 27 freaking points ( seven threes) in the first half on a regular basis. It easily be 3-1 in the Lakers favor also.
I always that KG would be a good coach. He seems to be a good mentor, but I don’t know if I consider setting illegal screens as one of his positives.
…..and kobe makes 6 threes on a regular basis i guess.
@ Royal
That is very true that Ray Allen shot out of his mind. However, he is a shooter and he was getting good looks. If Derek Fisher hit a bunch of three pointers in that 4th quarter, I would accept that as normal. If Ray Allen started dunking on people and making runners and floaters, that would be weird right?
Yea I see your point , but calling game three a fluke game sounded a little biased (idk if your a celtics fan or not). Nate Robinson is mostly a three point shooter, but his two most important buckets came from dribble penetration. Does that make his contributions a fluke? The point is these are NBA players, nothing is a fluke…..well unless DJ Membanga hits eight threes lol.
Nah. Not a celtics fan, just don’t want to see the lakers win haha. I wasn’t implying the lakers were lucky to have won, just that allen had an unusually bad game and fisher had an unusually good game.
With regards to Nate scoring off dribble penetration, I think you’re taking the argument out of context a bit. Nate drives to the rim fairly often. Remember when he tried to dunk on dwight howard?
Good hope he doesnt play at all, and let the Lakers money go to waste muhahahaha
Yeah I remember that play (he went in there to draw a foul) ,but he scores the majority of his shots off jumpers (Same with Derek Fisher). Derek Fisher dribble penetrates as well ( often attempting to draw a foul). But I honestly don’t think Nate is anymore of a dribble penetrator than Fisher. But I assume since these guys are NBA point guards they know how to finish in traffic.