Lakers unsure of Andrew Bynum’s status for Game 5

Right after, “The refs gave the Celtics that game,” the chorus I heard from Lakers fans following Game 4 was a familiar one:

“If we’d had Andrew Bynum, we would’ve won.”

Where have I heard that before? After injuring his knee in L.A.’s first-round series against Oklahoma City, Bynum has been inconsistent at best playing through the pain. Last night he only played 12 minutes, which included getting stuffed at the rim by similarly-gimpy Kevin Garnett. During a mid-game interview, Phil Jackson said Bynum had “no lift” on his shots. In the crucial fourth quarter, Bynum was on the bench while Big Baby Davis snatched big offensive rebounds for Boston and little Nate Robinson knifed into the lane for easy layups and floaters. Had the shot-blocking 7-foot Bynum been on the court, things may have gone differently and the Lakers might be up 3-1 right now.

Now go back to 2008, when Bynum was injured for the entire second half of the season and missed L.A.’s run to the Finals. While the Celtics outmuscled Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom, the company line among Lakers fans was, “If we had Andrew Bynum, we would’ve won.”

Going into Game 5, Bynum says he’ll be ready to go. “I got two days. I’ll get some treatment, pump a little bit of the swelling out and try to attack on Sunday,” Bynum told reporters.

The decision the Lakers have to make is whether they should push their 22-year-old center to play when he’s risking a more serious injury. He is seen as a future building block of the franchise — signed through the 2013 season at an average of $15 million a year — but as the third-highest paid player on the team currently, this is what he’s getting paid to do: bring home championships.

Jackson said he doesn’t have any expectations about Bynum’s status going into Game 5.

“Even with him dragging the leg around a little bit, he still helped us in situations last night getting rebounds … Andrew still has the length and the strength to capture rebounds that we need,” Jackson said. “So we’ll use him if he’s available and able, but we’re certainly not going to put him in a situation that’s either going to hurt himself or the team.”