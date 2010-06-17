Lakers vs. Celtics: A New Take On Foreign Policy Debate

As millions across the globe tune in to the season finale tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers’ hopes for a 16th championship will rest largely on the shoulders of Spanish center Pau Gasol. The 7-footer, who has dominated the Boston Celtics’ frontcourt to the tune of 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, is representative of a gradual change in the NBA. The intense skepticism that formerly accompanied each and every foreign selection has begun to fade, with increasing success enjoyed by many recent imports. But as David Stern‘s tentacles continue their surge across the globe, resulting in countless preseason camps held overseas, an influx of European sharpshooters, and even the newest issue of Dime China that just hit the office, there remains one team seemingly impervious to the stretching of the League’s global boundaries: the Boston Celtics.

Even when the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Spanish guard Ricky Rubio with the fifth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, continuing a nine-year stretch for the League with at least one international Lottery selection, Stern’s seven-year old prediction of European teams joining the NBA by 2010 had become somewhat of a distant memory. And though the current Finals rendition boasts neither a squad from Paris nor London, the prominence of the League’s globalization is evident even in this Finals matchup, where the biggest difference from the 2008 Finals has been the vastly improved play of Gasol. It looks like you may have to count the Celtics, one of only six teams in the League without a foreign player on their roster, among the remaining doubters.

Despite a few notable busts (Darko Milicic, Yaroslav Korolev), many teams have not shied away from the versatility presented in choppy highlight reels against what many deem questionable competition. One of those teams is the Toronto Raptors, who chose 7-foot Italian forward Andrea Bargnani first overall in the 2006 NBA Draft. Bargnani solidified himself as a budding star by season’s end, rewarding the Raptors’ foresight with averages of 17.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in 2009. The Raptors now have more foreigners on their roster than any team in the League (5). The New York Knicks’ highly criticized selection of Danilo Gallinari, another versatile Italian big man, has also panned out for a team that needs all the help they can get (2009 averages of 15.1 points and 4.9 rebounds).

The Lakers are another team that seems to believe in the trend. Apart from Gasol, the Lakers have benefited from the three-point shooting of Slovenian Sasha Vujacic, whom they selected in the first round back in 2004. They drafted Pau’s brother, Marc Gasol, in 2007 (before the brotherly swap), along with Sun Yue (China) in the second round. Entering tonight’s game, the Lakers’ bench includes Vujacic and Belgian/Congolese forward D.J. Mbenga.

So where does that leave the Celtics? Danny Ainge and Co. have used only one selection on an international player (Turkish big man Semih Erden with the final pick of the 2008 Draft) in Ainge’s seven years as President of Basketball Operations. It’s hard to argue given the recent success enjoyed by the Celtics, including two trips to the Finals in three years. At the outset of Ainge’s hiring in 2003, however, the Celtics had multiple high picks in successive drafts, which they used on the likes of Gerald Green (who, ironically, is now playing in Russia).

Other first-round picks have been more successful (Al Jefferson, Delonte West, Tony Allen), but the fact remains: 98 foreigners have been drafted in the seven years since Ainge took over in Boston, and only one of those was taken by the Celtics. 52 international players are spread across 25 NBA rosters, but not a single one can be found in Beantown. This is not to suggest the Celtics are against the prospect of drafting foreign players; Ainge certainly seems to know what he’s doing, as many Boston selections have gone on to enjoy successful NBA careers and the Celtics may be rewarded with their 18th championship tonight in Los Angeles. Additionally, the Celtics have been devoid of high draft picks given their fairly recent trades for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

But as the first franchise to start a line-up comprised of all African-American players, the Boston Celtics have a history of setting the trend for the NBA. Now, it appears their archrival Los Angeles Lakers may have a leg up on the Celtics. Even so, tonight’s match-up is more than just another rendition of Celtics vs. Lakers â€“ it’s old school vs. new school in the ever-changing NBA landscape.

Follow Camron on Twitter at @the_killa_cam.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.