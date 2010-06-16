Lakers vs. Celtics “Battle Royale” T-Shirt

Like any heavyweight boxing match, it normally comes down to the final round before the knockout punch is delivered. And in this year’s NBA Finals, that’s exactly the case. So if you’re as amped as we are for Thursday’s Game 7, be sure to cop The Forest Lab‘s “Battle Royale” t-shirt. Check out a bigger pic after the jump.
You can buy the tee for only $24.99 on their website.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
So does this t-shirt mean that Jack is the official Laker mascot now?
wasn’t it Jack who said “You can’t handle the truth?”
I think that by the time this lands in my mailbox, it’s already out-dated. We should buy some ’08 All Star unis too. Great shirt though…