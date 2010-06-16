Lakers vs. Celtics “Battle Royale” T-Shirt

Like any heavyweight boxing match, it normally comes down to the final round before the knockout punch is delivered. And in this year’s NBA Finals, that’s exactly the case. So if you’re as amped as we are for Thursday’s Game 7, be sure to cop The Forest Lab‘s “Battle Royale” t-shirt. Check out a bigger pic after the jump.

You can buy the tee for only $24.99 on their website.

