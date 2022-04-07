The Los Angeles Lakers are not making the playoffs, and as a result, the team has a number of huge decisions to make as this summer rolls around. Atop the list is the future of Russell Westbrook, who the team acquired last offseason in a monster deal with the Washington Wizards. Despite that, Westbrook never quite seemed to fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, saw his name get kicked around in trade rumors at the deadline, and has a player option in his contract for next season that would cost the team a little more than $47 million.

Assuming they do not want to run it back next year, the obvious path is to canvas the league and see if a trade can be found anywhere, something that could be a bit easier than it was at the deadline because L.A. could now attach an additional first-round pick. But if they decide that giving up their selections in 2027 and 2029 is too tough a pill to swallow, Marc Stein reports that waiving Westbrook and using the stretch provision is very much on the table.

“A straight release of Westbrook that essentially transforms his mammoth player option for next season into what lives on their books as a three-year deal in the $15 million range annually would move the Lakers out of luxury-tax territory and make it far easier for them to retain free agent-to-be Malik Monk, who at times has unexpectedly appeared to be the Lakers’ most dependable player not named LeBron James throughout a nightmarish 31-48 campaign,” Stein wrote in the latest edition of his newsletter.

There are very obvious drawbacks to this plan — having to pay Westbrook $15 million over the next three years while he does not play for the team is not exactly an ideal scenario. But having said that, the Lakers are in a situation where any path would have some sort of downside, and ultimately, this might be the best one to travel.