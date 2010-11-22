Lamar Odom has a new NBA All-Star campaign manager

Who said being married to a Kardashian doesn’t have its perks? On a recent blog post, Kim Kardashian began her “Vote for Lamar as 2011 NBA All-Star!” campaign to help her brother-in-law, Lamar Odom, get a much-needed bump in attention from the untapped NBA demographic of tween-aged girls.
Odom is arguably the best veteran player in the NBA without an All-Star nod on his resume. This season he’s averaging 14.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, hitting 57 percent of his shots from the field and 52 percent from three-point range.
