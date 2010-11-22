Lamar Odom has a new NBA All-Star campaign manager

#Lamar Odom #Kim Kardashian
11.22.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

Who said being married to a Kardashian doesn’t have its perks? On a recent blog post, Kim Kardashian began her “Vote for Lamar as 2011 NBA All-Star!” campaign to help her brother-in-law, Lamar Odom, get a much-needed bump in attention from the untapped NBA demographic of tween-aged girls.

Check it out HERE.

Odom is arguably the best veteran player in the NBA without an All-Star nod on his resume. This season he’s averaging 14.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, hitting 57 percent of his shots from the field and 52 percent from three-point range.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lamar Odom#Kim Kardashian
TAGSDimeMagKIM KARDASHIANLAMAR ODOM

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP