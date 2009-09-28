Lamar Odom jumps the broom; Is LeBron James out for Team USA?

Is it bad that we’re still waiting for Lamar Odom to reveal this whole marrying-a-Kardashian thing is part of some giant prank? Or is that being too cynical? Lamar and Khloe got married yesterday, exactly one month after they met, and for what we’re guessing will be either the season premier of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” or the pilot episode of L.O. and Khloe’s own show. Of course Kim Kardashian and Courtney were there, as well as Bruce Jenner. For the groom’s side, Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson showed up, and other guests included Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Osbourne (Ozzy’s daughter) … Khloe wore a Vera Wang gown, which was probably a gift. We only bring that up because if you’re wondering why your girl wishes you had NBA money and wishes she was famous for doing nothing, that’s why … Of course Shaq couldn’t let an NBA-related party happen without trying to overshadow it. Diesel had his Welcome-to-Cleveland party thrown the same day as Odom’s wedding, also the day before the Cavs open training camp. Ohio celebrities like boxing champ Kelly Pavlik, former Browns QB Bernie Kosar, Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu and Cavs announcer/savage buckets-dropper Austin Carr turned out for the event. As far as we know, Shaq didn’t get on the mic spitting, “Amar’e, tell me how my ass tastes.” … Good point brought up by the Cleveland Plain Dealer: If LeBron is going to be filming this Fantasy Basketball Camp movie next offseason, will he be able to play for Team USA in the World Championships? Let’s say ‘Bron doesn’t play: Would the U.S. still run through the comp like they did in the Olympics without LBJ on the court? And if he’s out, who would you replace him with? … If the Jazz really aren’t going to trade Carlos Boozer, they have to figure out his role in the system. Booz might act like nothing happened and he’s happy to be there, but the organization couldn’t have planned on having him around once training camp began. Paul Millsap was signed with the idea that he’d be the starter, but it’s hard to justify benching a recent All-Star and Olympian who’s still in his prime for a career sixth man. “I feel like I’m the starter. I think I’ve earned that,” Boozer said. And he’s right … Knee injury updates: The Pacers were hoping to get Mike Dunleavy Jr. back by opening day, but a recent MRI revealed his knee is worse off than they thought, so he’ll be out for at least all of training camp; and Michael Redd has been participating in Bucks practice and hopes to be ready for opening day … Other than rushed weddings, weight loss and muscle gain was the theme of the day in the NBA: Tim Duncan says he lost 15 pounds this summer to ease the pressure on his aging knees; Al Jefferson dropped 30 pounds to speed up his knee rehab; and Deron Williams gained five pounds of muscle, which he’ll probably lose by the end of that first Jazz/Bulls game when he’s been chasing Derrick Rose around for four quarters … We’re out like the sanctity of marriage …