Lamar Odom jumps the broom; Is LeBron James out for Team USA?

Is it bad that we’re still waiting for Lamar Odom to reveal this whole marrying-a-Kardashian thing is part of some giant prank? Or is that being too cynical? Lamar and Khloe got married yesterday, exactly one month after they met, and for what we’re guessing will be either the season premier of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” or the pilot episode of L.O. and Khloe’s own show. Of course Kim Kardashian and Courtney were there, as well as Bruce Jenner. For the groom’s side, Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson showed up, and other guests included Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Osbourne (Ozzy’s daughter) … Khloe wore a Vera Wang gown, which was probably a gift. We only bring that up because if you’re wondering why your girl wishes you had NBA money and wishes she was famous for doing nothing, that’s why … Of course Shaq couldn’t let an NBA-related party happen without trying to overshadow it. Diesel had his Welcome-to-Cleveland party thrown the same day as Odom’s wedding, also the day before the Cavs open training camp. Ohio celebrities like boxing champ Kelly Pavlik, former Browns QB Bernie Kosar, Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu and Cavs announcer/savage buckets-dropper Austin Carr turned out for the event. As far as we know, Shaq didn’t get on the mic spitting, “Amar’e, tell me how my ass tastes.” … Good point brought up by the Cleveland Plain Dealer: If LeBron is going to be filming this Fantasy Basketball Camp movie next offseason, will he be able to play for Team USA in the World Championships? Let’s say ‘Bron doesn’t play: Would the U.S. still run through the comp like they did in the Olympics without LBJ on the court? And if he’s out, who would you replace him with? … If the Jazz really aren’t going to trade Carlos Boozer, they have to figure out his role in the system. Booz might act like nothing happened and he’s happy to be there, but the organization couldn’t have planned on having him around once training camp began. Paul Millsap was signed with the idea that he’d be the starter, but it’s hard to justify benching a recent All-Star and Olympian who’s still in his prime for a career sixth man. “I feel like I’m the starter. I think I’ve earned that,” Boozer said. And he’s right … Knee injury updates: The Pacers were hoping to get Mike Dunleavy Jr. back by opening day, but a recent MRI revealed his knee is worse off than they thought, so he’ll be out for at least all of training camp; and Michael Redd has been participating in Bucks practice and hopes to be ready for opening day … Other than rushed weddings, weight loss and muscle gain was the theme of the day in the NBA: Tim Duncan says he lost 15 pounds this summer to ease the pressure on his aging knees; Al Jefferson dropped 30 pounds to speed up his knee rehab; and Deron Williams gained five pounds of muscle, which he’ll probably lose by the end of that first Jazz/Bulls game when he’s been chasing Derrick Rose around for four quarters … We’re out like the sanctity of marriage …
How do these guys drop 15 and 30 lbs so easily?
I don’t think LO needs a prenup that bad, the K girls are pretty rich as is.
You lose and gain 15-30 by working out for a job, dude, these guys get paid to put in work and be in peak physical condition, having a personal trainer plan out your 2 a day workouts and your meals is a good way to go.
But you could gain or lose 20 in 3-4 months – you just have to do work.
Big dudes can lose and gain much easier than 120lb munchkins. It’s nice you know your wifey’s size…
U can’t replace LeBron. That being said B-Roy & Durant would be solid additions to Team USA if LBJ can’t play.
Its Kourtney, not Courtney…shes like the 2 ranked Kardashian..how did Burton let that slip by?
Does Deron really need more pounds of muscle? He was pretty much beasting every point that mattered last year as it was (except for maybe Chauncey)
Michael Redd hopes to be ready for opening night? didn’t Austin write 3 days ago that he’ll be back in december or january. does anybody know more on this? i need to know for my fantasy league
Team USA easily replaces Lebron. All they gonna do is shift Kobe to the 3 and bring DWade off the bench to the 2 spot. They do need to pick up Durant and Roy tho cuz I can’t see Tayshaun on the next squad, even tho he brings that long defense that Roy and Durant don’t…
Maybe no LeBron means some of the bigs can go to work and finally get some touches other than the occasional rebound? Dwight and Bosh would eat any international big combo alive if they’re fed the ball more than once a quarter.
Shaq would most likely be singin’ “Steve, tell me how my (reality show) ass tastes…”
KD gets Lebron’s spot, but probably not a starter. A combo of him and dwade would kill.
once dudes bulk up is when the knee problems start showing up.
be smart, be lean – don’t try to be diesel if it’s not natural
News from Utah
Sloan tells Boozer he has to compete with Milsap for the starting PF job. Boozer pissed. Can they just trade this guy already?
Well, if Lebrons off team usa. We know that we won’t see the travel called against team usa all the time like it did at the olympics.
Wow, who is going to replace LBJ if he doesn’t play? Quick, who is the league’s second best small forward?!
“Khloe wore a Vera Wang gown, which was probably a gift.”
Durant hands down replaces LBJ. Other fill worthy fill-ins would be Danny Granger or Brandon Roy.
As for L.O…he better hope he wins it all this year, otherwise Ron-Ron taking the blame kinda holds no merit, seeing as how he was not the only change in the Lakers offseason. Expecting L.A. to counter the fact Lamar lost his damn mind getting married after 1 month to the ugliest Kardashian is a big adjustment to the triangle offence lol
I hope she doesn’t get in Lamar’s head like Jessica did Romo. I need Lamar to rebound and defend this year.
I called Dime out on their misinformation spewing on Redd a few days ago on their Go-To players countdown. By all counts, he’s lookin like an opening day start.
Andrei Kirilenko was also forced to bulk up this off-season by the jazz brass … and he has, he’s upped himself from 200 pounds to around the 240 mark (reportedly). the getty images pics seem to agree that he has bulked up quite a bit (from his scrawny-ass self). I just don’t see 240 on him, maybe 230 — still it’s a major improvement.
being forced to bulk up may have also made sense had the jazz moved boozer, and gone with millsap/kirilenko at pf this season. that may still be the long term plan . . . even if everyone is saying nice things right now out of camp.
@karizmatic…Has to be Durant. He woulf fit in nicely and has already been the best player on the Team USA Select team. So he’s been practicing with them already.
Team USA starting five if Lebron’s out:
Dwight
Carmelo
Durant
Kobe
Paul
@amar…agree. if AK-47 is playing solid this year without any emotional/ motivational problems than 1 of the 3 (Boozer, Millsap, Kirilenko)is definitely expendable. and it doesn’t make sense to have 3 good PF if you can change 1 for some other usefull assets and still have 2 really solid PF. and they are not trading Millsap…either BOOOOOzer or AK are gone before the February deadline
Why would L.O. need a prenup? Isn’t that Karadashian chick’s net worth higher than his anyway?
Shoot Just start Melo..
Or maybe invite last years self problaimed best player in the world.. Oh yeah since no one knows who his dumb ass is.. Paul Pierce.. But i agree with whoever said it, slide Kobe to the 3 and bring Wade in to start @ the 2..
@Bruce, Losin weight isn’t hard at all, just alot of people go about it wrong or alot of out of date methods. Think how many people bullshit the majority of the time thier at the gym. Plus your comparing yourself with people who have personal trainers, nutritionist and cooks with them 24/7. If you got paid to workout and have people cook for you, u’d be in tip top shape urself.
As for lebron being out? whoopie. Kobe and Dwade carried them last year anyway, lebron was just the face of the team but in the crunch those were the 2 gys getting buckets. I’d say durant just cuz he causes a similar size match up issue that lebron does but instead with a jumpshot and not just trucking everyone and dunking like lebron (which actually is harder in fiba cuz the zones)
From what dime says both those parties had weak guest list. A ozzys daughter and bernie kosar? really? were maurice clarett and Kfed busy?
None of the Kardashian girls are in the same $ league as Odom, with his new contract in tow.
Only money Khloe has is her weekly paycheck from her reality shows; goodness knows her business ventures (some clothing shop in Miami with her sis) are just as likely to go bad as good.
You can’t really replace a Lebron, he’s too unique a talent with what he brings to the floor. I have to echo Durant would be a great pickup, who is also a matchup nightmare and has a better shooting stroke for Fiba Ball.
Dwight
Melo
Kobe
Wade
Deron
Paul
Roy
Bosh
Redd
Amare
Harrington
Billips
harrington? seriously? doesn’t matter if it’s al… or junior… or othella… but a harrington?
Serious Dime, what about an article on the most notable effects that women have had on nba franchises. Top 5 instances eg.
Jimmy Jackson/Kidd/Toni Braxton issues in Dallas years ago.
Things like that.
Would be interesting. Anyone else think so?
“and other guests included Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Osbourne (Ozzy’s daughter)”
This was a joke, right? That might be a stupid question but it sounds possible in this circus.
If LeBron CAN play:
PG-Chris Paul, Deron Wiilams
SG-Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Brandon Roy
SF-LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Danny Granger
PF-Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh
C-Dwight Howard, Amare Stoudemire
If LeBron CANNOT play:
Replace him with Derrick Rose on the roster and Dwyane Wade in the starting lineup.
