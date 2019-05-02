Getty Image

Lamar Odom’s return to professional basketball will take place this summer in the BIG3, where he’s a co-captain on Gilbert Arenas’ Enemies squad, one of four expansion teams in the league’s third season.

Odom hasn’t played professionally since 2014 and last played stateside in 2013 with the Clippers, famously battling issues of drug abuse and mental health over recent years. That he was at the BIG3 Draft in Las Vegas on Wednesday was, as he referred to it, a “miracle,” given his history in the city where he nearly died, being found unresponsive in a brothel and suffering numerous strokes and heart attacks while in a coma.

To be back to playing basketball is unbelievable, and he recently spoke with Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times about his past, present, and hopes for the future. For Odom, a lot can be traced back to the 2011 trade that sent him from the Lakers to the Mavericks.