Getty Image

With NBA All-Star Weekend arriving in earnest, there is a spotlight on the new format used to divvy up teams for Sunday’s ultimate showcase. On Thursday, commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged that he agreed with Stephen Curry concerning the decision to keep the selection process off television, but as you may expect, several leaks have taken place along the way, and most of the draft order has become public, even if only through strong reporting.

On Friday, Chris Haynes of ESPN broke the news of the final pick in the draft, acknowledging that Celtics big man Al Horford and Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge were the final two choices, with Team LeBron tabbing Aldridge with the No. 24 overall pick. When prompted about the process in general, Aldridge was upbeat.