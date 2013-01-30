LaMarcus Aldridge Beats Dallas At The Buzzer; Brandon Jennings Lights Up Detroit

In April, the Mavs might look back and admit this was the night their season died. Up 21, they blew the lead and then lost after a flurry of insanity doomed them. First, Nic Batum made a completely ridiculous three-pointer to tie it up (dude hadn’t made anything all night). Then after a Dirk (26 points) triple with 11.4 seconds left, LaMarcus Aldridge tied it with his first triple of the season. A horrible offensive foul call on O.J. Mayo (we’ll get to that) set the stage for Aldridge (29 points, 13 rebounds) to hit a turnaround jumper at the buzzer, winning it for the Blazers, 106-104. The Blazers had fallen behind in the first half because not one of their perimeter players could make a shot. Whereas Aldridge and J.J. Hickson (26 points, 15 rebounds) were taking names and bodies in the paint, Lillard, Matthews and Batum combined to shoot 4-for-24 in the first half. Eventually, Dallas cooled and the Blazers inevitably started making a few shots. It became just a six-point Dallas lead by the end of the third …. But back to that Mayo charge at the end. By the book, it was a charge, but Ronnie Price undercut him, jumping in after Mayo was already off the ground, and got the call. No foul call in basketball pisses us off more. Just stupid that they condone that play … Why isn’t Hickson getting any love for the Most Improved Player award? Since coming to Portland, he’s been a beast, a guy the coaches just wind up and let loose so he can cause havoc. He does everything fast, and yes, sometimes that gets him in trouble. But we’d rather him do that than have a zombie playing for us … Coming out of a timeout at the end of the first half, the Mavs got caught with six players on the court: Darren Collison, Mayo, Vince Carter, Shawn Marion, Dirk and Brandan Wright. We know Wright is skinny and maybe it’s easy to miss him in the huddle, but that’s just unacceptable. The refs figured it out before Dallas was able to take advantage … In the Warriors 108-95 takeover in Cleveland, the hometown announcers spent the whole game trying to downplay Golden State’s night by saying Cleveland wasn’t ready to play, that they overlooked the Warriors because Golden State didn’t have a lot of their main guys (Stephen Curry, Andrew Bogut, Harrison Barnes, Carl Landry). They must’ve missed David Lee. And Jarrett Jack. And most importantly, Klay Thompson, who worked the Cavs over for 32 points and six three-pointers. At one point, the broadcast guys started crying, “For some reason, we don’t wanna defend them.” It wasn’t that. It’s hard to beat anyone when they’re shooting damn near 60 percent for most of the game. The Warriors broke it open in the third quarter, hitting bombs from all over the court. Without Kyrie Irving there to come back at him (Irving wasn’t himself, dealing with an illness and scoring only 14), Thompson picked a perfect night to get revenge on the team that cut his brother last year … Cleveland did have one highlight: at the beginning of the third, Dion Waiters (18 points, seven assists) chased down Richard Jefferson and spiked his layup back to Oakland on the break. We felt sorry watching RJ on that one. He probably can’t even out-jump his own coach anymore … Speaking of Mark Jackson, here’s an email from the Dime crew: “Why does Byron Scott still look like he could give a few of these young cats the business, while Mark Jackson has the body of a McDonald’s manager? Didn’t Jackson play ’til like 2004?” … On one of the game’s first possessions, Tyler Zeller (16 points) airballed a 18-footer by about three feet. If he had gone to college for four years, he’d have the fundamentals down! Wait… Never mind … Keep reading to hear about the Lakers new look …
