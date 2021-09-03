LaMarcus Aldridge is in fact returning to the NBA.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Aldridge is signing a one-year deal with the Nets for next season. The 36-year-old Aldridge signed with Brooklyn last season, but retired in April due to an irregular heartbeat. He was reportedly considered a comeback a few months ago and, per Woj, has now been cleared by a “number of doctors” in order to another season.

After retiring with heart concerns five months ago, seven-time All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge is returning on a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2021

Aldridge has been medically cleared by a number of doctors – including those both independent and Nets-affiliated – to make a return for his 16th season, Schwartz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2021

Aldridge, it would seem, is making one last go at winning an NBA title. And who better to do it with than the Nets, who are likely the favorites to win it all next season. Even if he plays a bit bench role and only plays 12-15 minutes a night, it would all be worth it if he could win a title. Aldridge is now part of a frontcourt that includes Paul Millsap, Blake Griffin, and Nic Claxton.

From a Nets perspective, there’s a question of if Aldridge can absolutely give the team more in center minutes then, say, Claxton or their handful of small ball options. He’s certainly a more polished post player and veteran proven presence for head coach Steve Nash to go to. But Claxton can switch, run the floor with more energy, and offer a different dimension compared to the former Blazers and Spurs All-Star.