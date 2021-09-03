Getty Image
DimeMag

LaMarcus Aldridge Is Officially Back As He Signed A One-Year Deal With The Nets

by:

LaMarcus Aldridge is in fact returning to the NBA.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Aldridge is signing a one-year deal with the Nets for next season. The 36-year-old Aldridge signed with Brooklyn last season, but retired in April due to an irregular heartbeat. He was reportedly considered a comeback a few months ago and, per Woj, has now been cleared by a “number of doctors” in order to another season.

Aldridge, it would seem, is making one last go at winning an NBA title. And who better to do it with than the Nets, who are likely the favorites to win it all next season. Even if he plays a bit bench role and only plays 12-15 minutes a night, it would all be worth it if he could win a title. Aldridge is now part of a frontcourt that includes Paul Millsap, Blake Griffin, and Nic Claxton.

From a Nets perspective, there’s a question of if Aldridge can absolutely give the team more in center minutes then, say, Claxton or their handful of small ball options. He’s certainly a more polished post player and veteran proven presence for head coach Steve Nash to go to. But Claxton can switch, run the floor with more energy, and offer a different dimension compared to the former Blazers and Spurs All-Star.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×