LaMarcus Aldridge is headed down ‘Sheed Avenue

And we’re back to no basketball. The day after the World Championship wrapped up, reality set in that we’re still a couple of weeks away from NBA training camp and even farther away from preseason action. (Question: What happens if the All-WC squad of Serbia’s Milos Teodosic, Turkey’s Hedo Turkoglu, Lithuania’s Linas Kleiza, Team USA’s Kevin Durant and Argentina’s Luis Scola played the Timberwolves’ starting five?) … This is the time when everyone is predicting who will have a breakout season, and while there are 100 candidates for which you could make a solid argument, definitely keep an eye on LaMarcus Aldridge. According to the Portland Tribune, LMA has put on 20 pounds of good weight this summer and is walking around at 260. He’s also working on scoring with both hands, beating his man off the dribble, and you’d have to assume, rebounding. Aldridge is at a crossroads. He’s already got the big contract (5 years, $65 million), so if he decided to sit back and be content with how good he is now, he’s going to be the next Rasheed Wallace. If Aldridge decides to push himself, he could be a legit beast and a cornerstone on a Portland championship team … Yeah, we know we’ve talked about Allen Iverson a lot for a guy who isn’t getting so much as a whiff of interest from any NBA teams, but it’s been a strange offseason for anybody who remembers when A.I., T-Mac and Shaq weren’t scrounging for minimum-wage jobs … Iverson’s manager confirmed the rumor we mentioned over the weekend, that A.I. has been talking to a team in China, and added their camp was “astonished” that no NBA team has come calling … The Warriors are bringing in Louis Amundson on a two-year, $4.7 million deal. It’s pretty much a lock that Don Nelson is going to constantly confuse Amundson and David Lee with each other for at least the first month of the season, right? … Warning for Sacramento fans: Sam Dalembert is out to get buckets. Or something like that. “In Philadelphia, I was asked to focus more on defense,” Dalembert told a French-Canadian media outlet. “But with the Kings, they expect me to play a more offensive role. I’ll be able to accomplish many more things with my new team.” The Sixers asked him to be more of a defensive player, or they saw him denting the rim with 18-footers and tried to keep him as uninvolved in the offense as possible? This could get interesting in a train-wreck kind of way … We’re out like The Dalembeast-as-Hakeem …