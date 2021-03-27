Most of the focus on Thursday in the NBA world was on the myriad action before the league’s annual trade deadline. From Nikola Vucevic to Victor Oladipo and others, many prominent names are on the move, while others like Kyle Lowry are staying put after all kinds of rumblings. Another well-decorated player that was not traded on Thursday is seven-time All-Star big man LaMarcus Aldridge but, rather than staying with the San Antonio Spurs, the two sides came to a buyout agreement that was announced shortly after the deadline.

The Spurs make it official: They have bought out LaMarcus Aldridge so he can become a free agent upon clearing waivers. pic.twitter.com/UxVHp3q8Zu — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 25, 2021

It comes as no surprise that Aldridge and the Spurs are parting ways, simply because that was the widespread expectation for the last few weeks. However, no trade could be found and Aldridge reportedly gave back a hefty sum to pave the way to free agency. Then, several days later, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Aldridge will head to the Brooklyn Nets, something that was eventually confirmed by the big man’s agent.

Free agent LaMarcus Aldridge plans to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

Agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball confirms Aldridge's commitment to signing with Nets to ESPN now. Nets have secured Aldridge and Blake Griffin in the buyout market. Brooklyn is loaded for a title run. https://t.co/KchOTq7Foj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

Brooklyn’s frontcourt has been a weak spot ever since parting ways with Jarrett Allen in the James Harden trade. While promising big man Nic Claxton has emerged, Aldridge provides an interesting element as a potential “stretch big” that can shoot threes (37.9 percent in the last two seasons) and defend reasonably at the rim, should he work his way into the team’s rotation.

It will be interesting to see how Aldridge fits in with the Nets, presumably because he will be in a vastly different role than he has occupied for more than a decade with the Blazers and Spurs. He is no longer a foundational piece and, in Brooklyn, he will take a backseat to the team’s considerable offensive firepower, minimizing his role and maximizing what he can still bring to a team.